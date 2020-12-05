Bethany Lily April Leaves Little To The Imagination In Semi-Sheer Bra On Instagram

Bethany Lily April has been sharing several sexy snapshots on her Instagram feed lately and most of them have shown her in skimpy outfits that showcased her enviable figure. On December 4, the British model continued that trend, sharing two sultry snaps of herself clad in a revealing undergarment that tantalized her fans.

Bethany rocked a purple semi-sheer bra that highlighted her buxom curves. She made sure to conceal her nipples by blurring them out to adhere to Instagram’s strict no-nudity policy. Notably, the garment’s tiny cups barely contained her enormous breasts. The piece had narrow straps that stretched over her shoulders, drawing the eye to her toned arms.

While her bottoms were cut from view, they were seen in another Instagram post. Like the top, the matching thong was made of semi-sheer fabric. They had a thick waistband that hugged her midsection, showing off the curves of her hips.

Bethany was photographed in her revealing ensemble inside her home in London, as the geotag noted. Glass windows surrounded the place and showed spectacular views of the city. The blue sky with yellow hues from the sunset could also be seen.

In the first pic, Bethany appeared to be sitting down and posed in the middle of the frame. She angled her upper body slightly to the side as she gazed into the lens with a bright smile, tilting her head.

The second snapshot featured her at a closer angle. She positioned her arms by her sides, which squeezed her bust inward, making her cleavage pop. She looked straight into the camera and gave a closed-lip smile.

She sported minimal accessories to not distract viewers from her lingerie, wearing only two layers of gold necklaces. The influencer left her blond hair down and styled in soft, wavy curls.

In the caption, Bethany wrote an inspirational quote and added a mix of emoji. She also added “positive vibes” and “positive mindset” hashtags.

Her latest social media share earned a lot of love from her fans, as many flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Fans hit the like button over 81,300 times and left her more than 1,300 comments. Other admirers were short on words, opting to drop a mix of emoji instead.

“I just found happiness in your smile,” a fan commented.

“God, I love her. She is so unbelievably beautiful,” gushed another admirer.

“I just love seeing that beautiful face! It makes me happy!” added another user.