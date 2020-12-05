Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Got A Socially Distant Prison Visit From 27-Year-Old Girlfriend, Alexandra Vino

Harvey Weinstein reportedly got a socially distant prison visit from his 27-year-old girlfriend, actress Alexandra Vino.

As The Daily Mail reported, the imprisoned former movie executive spent time with his girlfriend this week, with the two spending several hours together inside the Wende Correctional Facility outside of Buffalo, New York.

“They were in a back room that is kept specially for prisoners in IPC — involuntary protective custody,” a witness told the British newspaper.

The two were not allowed to hug or touch, and both had to wear face masks as they sat close together, the witness added.

As the New York Post noted, Vino and Weinstein are rumored to have been dating for some time, and she has publicly defended him against the multiple accusations of rape.

The report noted that prisons in New York just started allowing visitors in August after shutting down during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Weinstein had already tested positive earlier this year, but has since recovered.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted on a series of sexual assault charges, and could face the potential of even more time behind bars. As The Inquisitr reported, he faces three new charges of rape in California in addition to his existing count of rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery, and another count of sexual penetration by use of force. He could spend up to 140 years to life behind bars if convicted on all counts, the report noted.

Weinstein faces allegations from a number of women, many of whom said he forced himself on them. Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey released a statement regarding his newest charges praising the women who came forward.

“I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward,” she said. “The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case.”

It was not clear when he would face trial in California.

The source went on to say that while Weinstein is not in great shape, he has improved from recent weeks when he reportedly suffered a major health setback. The witness said he had to get up several times to use the bathroom during his visit with Vino, needing a walker to help him get around.

“He can still only get about with a walker, just like when he was in court, but the difference between then and now is that he has a lot more color in his cheeks, he didn’t look so deathly ill,” the source said.