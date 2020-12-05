DaniLeigh Appears To Confirm Relationship With DaBaby In Viral Instagram Snap

DaniLeigh and DaBaby appear to be a new music supercouple — once again.

The singer took to Instagram in the early morning hours on Saturday to share a picture showing herself hugging the rapper from behind. In the caption she referred to DaBaby as “my baby,” adding a heart emoji in what appeared to be a confirmation of a new relationship for the on-again, off-again couple.

The picture showed her facing the camera as she embraced the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk. The sun shined brightly on her curly hair and face as she smiled into the camera.

The post captured some immediate viral attention, with DaniLeigh’s name shooting to the top of Twitter trends as many shared their thoughts on the pairing. The two were romantically connected earlier in the year, with their relationship and subsequent breakup attracting a lot of attention from celebrity news world, especially for the drama they encountered.

As HipHopDX noted, DaBaby was reportedly still involved with his daughter’s mother at the time he and DaniLeigh first started dating, though the singer later said she wasn’t aware of this. DaniLeigh responded to some fans who criticized her, saying that she never knowingly stepped between them and that she didn’t want to spend any more energy on the drama.

“Y’all gotta try to have more love this early in the day…but at the end of the day I’m human,” she wrote on social media (via HipHopDX). “That man was 100% single ‘to me’ when we started … I’m done talking about it tho I promise. ready to get this money and drop this album. good morning everyone and have a blessed day today.”

The two would later split, however.

As The Inquisitr reported, DaBaby had also been connected to rapper B. Simone around the same time. She shared a number of pictures on social media that led many to suspect they were dating. One of the images showed her standing next to a vehicle while hugging DaBaby, who had his hands on her backside.

But DaniLeigh and DaBaby appeared to maintain a strong connection, even amid their ups and downs. As Complex noted, the two came together to record the single “Levi High” from her newest album, Movie.

Many fans were happy to see DaniLeigh and DaBaby back together. Her post that appeared to announce they were back together drew close to 200,000 likes in less than an hour, with many taking to the comments section to congratulate them.