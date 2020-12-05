Ivanka Trump Mocked For Praising Her Work Feeding The Hungry After Her Dad Tried To Kick 700K Off Food Stamps

Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to praise her own efforts to allow more people receiving food stamps to use them at farmers markets, but it may not have gone over as well as she’d planned.

The eldest daughter of President Donald Trump shared a message saying she was proud to have worked with Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on new rule changes that allowed more people to use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits at farmers’ markets. But instead, she earned some sharp criticism from those who pointed out that her father had tried to kick more than 700,000 Americans off food stamps — and during a pandemic, they pointed out.

The Trump administration tried to push through new requirements that experts said would have left hundreds of thousands of food-insecure people without the benefits they needed. As Vanity Fair reported, a federal judge intervened to block the rule changes from going into effect, but many reminded the president’s daughter of the administration’s attempts.

“I still cannot figure out if you are really this stupid or if you are so caught up in your stuff that you fail to see the irony in this tweet since your dad tried to cut snap benefits for so many families,” one person tweeted in response.

Others noted that while President Trump proposed new, more stringent requirements that would have left hundreds of thousands of Americans without food stamps, Ivanka Trump and her family were benefitting during the pandemic. As Vanity Fair noted, properties owned by the Trump Organization and Kushner Companies — owned by the family of her husband, Jared Kushner — profited from the PPP program meant to help businesses struggling during the pandemic.

The report noted that more than 25 PPP loans worth more than $3.65 million were given to businesses with addresses at Trump and Kushner properties, paying rent to the families’ businesses.

“Didn’t your daddy slash SNAP benefits to struggling Americans, while you and your hubby used PPP funds to pay yourselves? Time to take your own advice and find something new,” one person tweeted in reply to her post.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

This is not the first time that Ivanka Trump has been slammed for what many saw as a tone-deaf tweet. As The Inquisitr reported, she also used the social media site to praise her father for ending the policy of separating migrant children from their parents after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and placing the children in detention centers. As many pointed out, it was Donald Trump who created the policy in the first place.