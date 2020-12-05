Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Her Incredible Physique In Rainbow Bikini During Balcony Workout Session

Jasmine Sanders is giving fans a glimpse of the body that helped her win Rookie of the Year for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to show off a picture of herself posing in a rainbow bikini as she worked out on a stationary bike. The images showed the model glistening as she exercised in the Miami heat, showing off the well-toned physique that has earned her stardom on social media.

The photo showed Sanders standing in profile while straddling the exercise equipment, with one leg pulled up and bent at the knee. Her head faced down, with the sun shining onto the balcony and glistening off the bright blue water that could be seen beyond the building where she was working out. It appeared that Sanders was using the workout space for more than just cardio, with a large dumbbell weight sitting on the ground near the base of her stationary bike.

The post was a hit with her fans, racking up close to 20,000 likes in just a few hours and attracting a number of gushing comments. Many said that her exercise session inspired them to work out as well.

“The motivation I need,” one person wrote.

“Bout to get on my bike in a few…” added another.

As The Daily Mail noted, Sanders gave her followers some other glimpses of her rainbow bikini in a selfie video posted to her Instagram stories. The other clips gave a closer look at her famous physique, which was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue last year and has helped to earn the model a following of more than 4 million on the social media site. She was featured in the magazine again this summer, posing alongside Miss Universe 2012 winner Olivia Culpo and model Kate Bock.

Sanders has been keen on showing off her bikini body beyond the pages of the magazine. As The Inquisitr reported, she took to social media earlier this week to post images of herself wearing another revealing swimsuit, a two-piece black ensemble that she wore during another outing in Miami Beach. This series of images was also a hit with her fans, collecting more than 38,000 likes.

Sanders used the Instagram snap to share an uplifting message with her followers, saying that she was always changing and saw that as a positive thing.

“I give myself permission to outgrow old versions of myself. I am allowed to change,” she wrote.