Instagram Model Madi Teeuws Lies On The Ground While In Tiny Black Lingerie

Social media star Madi Teeuws wowed her 568,000 Instagram followers while modeling a lingerie set that left little to the imagination while lounging on a plush rug.

The fabric of the set was a chic black color that highlighted the model’s sun-kissed skin. The top featured a deep plunging neckline that showed off her collarbone and décolletage. Spaghetti straps offered support while exposing her shoulders and upper arms.

Meanwhile, the bottoms featured a low-rise silhouette. Three thin side straps wrapped around Teeuws’s hips in a way that served to accentuate her hourglass figure.

The Instagram model kept the rest of her look simple, with her sole accessory consisting of a pair of gold stud earrings. She styled her blond locks into a straight and sleek look with a deep side part so that her tresses cascaded down over her right shoulder. She also sported a chic dove gray manicure.

The setting for the upload was a cozy living room with a lush green plant and white candles in the background. Teeuws had begun to decorate for the holiday season, and joked in her caption that there were “snowmen” in the background because it was “festive.”

Teeuws posted two pictures in total. In the first, she sat down on a plush white rug on her knees. She rested her hands on her right thigh and looked over her shoulder to give the camera a smoldering look.

The second was a close-up of the model as she lay on her belly while on the floor. She brought one hand to her cheek to play with her hair and reached the other forward towards the camera. She offered a small smile as she looked out at something beyond the frame.

Fans went wild over the new shots and awarded the post over 44,000 likes and more than 600 comments.

“Really great photos Madi! Wow,” raved one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with a number of emoji including a smiling face, red heart, and fire symbol.

“God lost an angel when he sent you to us mortals,” teased a second.

“That first picture has to be one of your best, ever!” proclaimed a third.

“I don’t think it’s possible to be any more perfect than you are. I can’t even decide which picture is better — they’re both simply sublime. You are a goddess,” gushed a fourth, concluding the comment with several kissing faces and a 100 percent symbol.

