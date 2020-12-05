Jennifer Garner, 48, Posts Comical Reenactment Of ‘Alias’ Bikini Scene To Celebrate Major Milestone

Jennifer Garner got heart rates quickly rising with a Friday evening Instagram post. The 48-year-old mom of three noted that she shared this as a way to celebrate hitting 10 million followers on the social media site. Almost instantaneously, it received a lot of love for a number of reasons.

The caption teasingly noted that Garner had promised her manager and publicist she would never post this video. She added that she was very grateful for everybody who had come together in this community of hers on Instagram. This was what she was giving them in celebration of the 10-million follower landmark.

The video was a split-screen that showed a throwback clip on the top and a current-day reenactment of sorts on the bottom. The initial part was actually a throwback to Garner’s time on the television show Alias when she played spy Sydney Bristowe.

The clip, that seemed to be from Season 2, Episode 14 that aired in 2003, showed Garner as Sydney in a blue bikini. Syd swam across a pool under the water and then stepped out while showcasing her incredible figure in the bikini.

Syd then slipped into a pair of blue heels and teasingly dried herself off slightly. She wrapped a sheer coverup around her waist as she walked, and it seemed clear this was all done to rattle someone she knew was watching.

At the very end, she reached back to unbuckle her bikini top and pulled it off as she walked into a cabana.

The bottom half of the Instagram post showed Garner doing a modern-day reenactment of the Alias throwback. The actress was seemingly in her pool at home and she wore a wetsuit.

Garner swam across the pool and stepped out, but she wasn’t able to do this in quite the same titillating fashion as the original. Instead, her wet hair dripped over her goggles and she stepped into a pair of Ugg slippers.

She dripped and dried herself off with a fluffy striped towel, and stumbled through the yard. Instead of unbuckling a skimpy top, she reached back and unzipped her wetsuit.

Fans loved the fun upload. In just one hour, the video had already been viewed more than 820,000 times. Nearly 5,400 comments and 160,000 likes poured in on it as well.

“you’re the best person to ever exist, i don’t make the rules,” one fan quipped.

“If you don’t love Jennifer Garner, I don’t know what’s wrong with you,” another declared.

“the BEST kind of celeb – the one that makes the rest of us feel normal!” a third user commented.

“Love how real you are! Thank you for being you!” someone else noted.

It’s been quite a few years now since Garner filmed that scene for Alias, but she still looks amazing. A couple of months ago, she was spotted wearing a flattering one-piece swimsuit while hanging out with her two girls at the beach and she was absolutely was gorgeous in that instance as well.