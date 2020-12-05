Brooke Burke, 49, Shows Off Her Incredible Bikini Body While Posing In Tropical Paradise

Brooke Burke is showing off her age-defying physique from her attention-grabbing tropical trip.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram to show off a picture of herself wearing a tiny bikini as she posed atop a tall ladder from the resort town of Tulum in Mexico. The snap, which was from a long angle, had Burke smiling as she sat in a tall wooden structure with the bright blue sky in the background and a solar flare filling the camera’s lens.

Though Burke appeared far in the distance, the snap showed off her well-toned legs and tight stomach as she wore the green bikini.

In the caption for the post, Burke encouraged her followers to take a climb, saying a “new perspective” would await them. The post was a big hit with her followers, attracting many compliments.

“Beautiful,” one person commented.

“Sweet pic beautiful,” wrote another, ending the comment with a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

The image was from the star’s recent trip to Mexico, which earned her some big attention beyond social media. As she shared a number of revealing snaps on Instagram, many outside the site took notice. That included TMZ, which compiled a slideshow of the hottest pictures Burke shared from the trip.

Another photo appeared to have been taken the same day, showing a much closer image of Burke wearing a green bikini bottom and pink top as she posed on an outdoor couch in the tropical sunshine. She was also seen posing with a group of bikini-clad pals, showing off her washboard abs.

She also posted other photos of what appeared to be the inside of the large wooden tree house. One snap showed her snuggling on a hammock with boyfriend Scott Rigsby, with a forest of lush green palm trees seen in the distance.

In a recent interview, Burke said that she and her new man were trying to make the most of their mostly homebound time together. She told Closer Weekly that the couple pretended that their Los Angeles home was a fancy hotel or resort while they were staying in.

“[We] made the most of it, instead of resisting it,” she said. “I think there’s value in the surrender of the situation that we’re in during this pandemic.”

“It’s [about] carving out time. Scott and I have had date nights at home. We pretty much had every meal for four to six months, but we would make the effort to light candles and put flowers on the table.”

As the recent pictures showed, Burke and Rigsby were able to turn in their imaginary resort for a real one.