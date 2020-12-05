Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Shock Fans As They Announce Exit From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The longtime Bravo stars made the stunning announcement on Instagram.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have announced they will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules next season. The longtime Bravo stars stunned fans with the news on Instagram.

In a post on his social media page, seen here, Jax reflected on his eight years on the Bravo reality show. The 41-year-old SUR bartender described the experience as both “challenging” and “rewarding” before revealing that he and his wife have decided to step back so they can focus on their family life as they get ready to welcome their son in April. He also teased that they have “new endeavors” in the works.

Brittany shared a similar message on her Instagram page. The expectant mom also included photos from her time on the show, including a look back at her memorable SUR interview outfit and pics from her 2019 wedding to Jax, which was filmed for Vanderpump Rules.

In the comments section to Brittany’s post, fans expressed disappointment that the couple won’t be returning to the series.

“That’s such a bummer,” one fan wrote. “All my favorite people are all having babies and now we don’t get to watch them all grow up, hoping the best for you & your growing family.”

“First Stassi and now you guys?” another asked. “Not worth watching anymore! Happy for you guys though. Motherhood is the most wonderful adventure.”

“Guess no one will be watching since all the good people are gone,” a third fan wrote.

“2020 strikes again,” another added.

Jax also chimed in to write: “On to the next chapter, we had a great run, Can’t wait to share what we have in store with everyone.”

Many fans aren’t ready to see Jax and Brittany say goodbye to reality TV. Some begged the Vanderpump Rules veterans for a “Vanderbump” spinoff alongside fellow expectant couples Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, and Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.

Jax and Brittany’s exit from Vanderpump Rules comes on the heels of a cast shakeup that included the firings of OG cast members Stassi and Kristen Doute after their past racially insensitive comments resurfaced earlier this year.

While Jax and Brittany have announced they are officially out, it should be noted that Vanderpump Rules has not yet been renewed for a ninth season.

On her Scheananigins podcast, Scheana recently admitted the cast is still in the dark when it comes to the status of the show and that she wonders if it will even return to Bravo’s schedule.

“I’m worried that, I mean, ’cause we don’t know exactly what’s going on,” she said, per Us Weekly.