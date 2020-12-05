Former ‘Apprentice’ Staffer Claims Jeffrey Epstein’s Death Was A Cover For Donald Trump

Former Apprentice star and comedian Noel Casler tweeted on Thursday that Attorney General William Barr played a role in the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as part of a cover-up for Donald Trump.

“Barr clearly played a role in the untimely demise of Epstein to help cover for Trump and his long association with the sex trafficking criminal,” he tweeted. “Trump was a frequent guest at 9 E. 71 st. Now Barr gets thrown under the bus but Donnie is overplaying his tiny hand.

The address Casler referred to is Epstein’s multimillion-dollar townhouse on the Upper East Side in New York City. As reported by The New York Times, the property is where Epstein was alleged to have abused his young victims. A search of his townhome last year reportedly revealed photographs of underage girls.

Casler also referenced Trump’s recent displeasure with the attorney general, who recently claimed there is no evidence of widespread election fraud that would overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Epstein, whose alleged suicide has sparked theories that he was murdered, was known for his links to many high profile figures, including politicians. Per National Post, the book The Spider alleged that the purported trafficker bragged about his links to Bill Clinton and Trump.

“Ties to Epstein have long been a source of embarrassment for Trump,” the publication reported. “The president has been quoted as saying he ‘wasn’t a fan’ of the man who died before he could be tried for sex trafficking, but has admitted they had ties before a ‘falling out’ many years ago.

A California woman identified as Jane Doe said that Epstein showed her off to Trump when she was 14 years old. At the time, she claimed she was being abused by the disgraced financier. Although Trump — as well as Clinton — have denied having knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of women, the reporting sparking conversation around how much the president knew about the billionaire’s purported crimes.

As reported by CNBC, the book The Grifter’s Club claimed that Trump banned Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago resort for hitting on the teenage daughter of another member of the exclusive club.

In a 2002 interview with New York Magazine, Trump spoke of Epstein, who he noted at the time he’d known for 15 years.