Bebe Rexha Shows Off Plenty Of Cleavage In Plunging Top For Her ‘Basic Insta Glam Pic’

Bebe Rexha’s “basic” Instagram snap is getting a big reaction from her fans.

The singer took to the social media site on Friday to share what she called a “basic insta glam pic,” one that had her wearing a plunging top that showed off plenty of cleavage. The photo, framed from her midsection and up, showed her striking a mean pose as she gazed directly into the camera with a sultry look. She wore her bright red hair parted to the side, with soft waves flowing over her shoulders.

The open top showed off plenty of skin, with the cleavage-baring outfit making a big impression on her 10.6 million followers. Many took to the comments section to leave praise for her daring look, and more than 100,000 clicked the like button in less than an hour after she first posted the image.

“Goddess,” one person wrote.

“you look stunning bebe,” another added.

Rexha gave a shout out to her “glam team” in the caption, tagging the stylists who helped put together the look. The singer has opened up about one of the most striking aspects of her look, the decision to trade in her normally light-colored locks for a more dramatic red. She has shown off the new tone in a number of revealing Instagram posts over the past few weeks.

In an interview with Refinery29, Rexha revealed that she felt bored with her normal look and was in the mood for a new and interesting change.

“I wanted to do something different,” she said. “I started feeling very ‘been there, done that’ with my blonde.”

Rexha said she tested out the color by wearing a wig with the same tone, but decided to make it permanent.

“I feel like people get scared of red,” she said. “But I like taking chances so I went for it.”

While Rexha may have seen Friday’s image as more “basic,” those following her feed will likely know it’s just one of a series of glamorous snaps that offers a very revealing glimpse of the singer. As The Inquisitr reported, she took to the site last month to share another cleavage-heavy image. In this snap, she posed while sitting on a box with her legs apart and a dress with a lacy top and plunging neckline that displayed her ample curves. This post drew a big reaction from fans as well, garnering more than 400,000 likes and thousands of gushing comments.