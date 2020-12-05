Devin Brugman Flaunts Insane Curves In Chartreuse Workout Top And Skintight Leggings

American internet sensation Devin Brugman sent thousands of her 1.3 million Instagram followers into a frenzy on Friday, December 4, when she uploaded some stunning new photos of herself.

The 29-year-old swimsuit model was captured in front of a white wall for the two-photo slideshow. Devin stole the show as she struck two sexy poses that drew the eye to her fabulous figure.

In the first photo, she stood with the front of her figure facing the camera as she popped one hip out to emphasize her curves. She had one hand on her locks and the other on the wall’s decorative moulding. She smiled widely while she looked away from the camera’s lens, emitting a sweet, yet unbothered vibe. The second snapshot displayed her from her right side as she had both hands on her locks. Her arms covered her face in this shot, making her body the focal point.

Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled straight as they cascaded down her back and around her shoulders. She rocked her almond-shaped nails long with a light pink polish.

The model flaunted her amazing figure in a scanty chartreuse-colored workout ensemble from Alo, an online fitness attire company. The skintight top featured two thin strap that went over her shoulders and a low-cut front that exposed a great deal of cleavage. The cropped garment also flaunted her toned core as it barely reached below her chest.

She teamed the top with matching high-rise leggings that accented her curvaceous hips and plump booty. She accessorized the sporty look with a small pair of earrings.

In the post’s caption, she tagged Alo’s Instagram handle.

Friday’s content looked to be popular on the social media sphere as it amassed more than 12,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Furthermore, dozens of admirers quickly took to the comments section to offer the model praise on her curves, her gorgeous looks, and her athletic attire.

“This color on you, oh my god, need to get,” one individual wrote, adding a string of heart-eye emoji.

“I woke up this morning just to be slayed by my queen once again,” another admirer chimed in.

“Devin you look amazing,” a third fan declared.

“This is so cute,” a fourth person added, filling their comment with red heart emoji.

Devin has shared a number of stunning shots to Instagram this week. On November 27, she posted a few photos of herself in a tiny black bikini that showcased her flawless body once more. That post had received more than 27,000 likes to date.