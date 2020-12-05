Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jill Tries To Save Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, December 7 tease that Victoria once again says things about Billy to Lily, indicating that there might be some jealousy there. Jill hopes to spirit Billy out of the country to avoid prosecution after his arrest. Finally, Adam makes a confession to Chelsea.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Lily (Christel Khalil) are at odds, and Billy’s (Jason Thompson) new girlfriend questions his ex-wife’s motivations, according to SheKnows Soaps. The situation is interesting because Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is Billy’s lawyer after his arrest in the shooting meant for Adam (Mark Grossman) that ended up hitting Chance (Donny Boaz). All three women have had close relationships with Billy.

After Amanda goes to see her client, Victoria insinuates that Amanda and Billy had an affair. However, Lily calls out the Newman CEO for mischaracterizing things. After all, Billy and Amanda never stepped over the line even though they got close and certainly depended on each other emotionally. Once again, Lily is left wondering if Victoria has an ulterior motive for trying to run down her ex to her.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Meanwhile, Jill (Jess Walton) comes up with a plan she’s convinced will help Billy. She wants her son to leave the country, and she thinks that Lily can help convince him to do so. Of course, things never seem to go well for Billy when Jill exerts too much influence over his life. It’s unclear if Lily will agree with her boyfriend’s mother about what he should do, especially since Lily believes he’s innocent. Sure, there’s an unidentified eye witness that places Billy at the scene, but that still doesn’t mean he’s the one who pulled the trigger that fateful day.

Finally, Adam is ready to confess to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). He’s glad that he failed to wreak havoc on the rest of the Newman family in his evil plan. After all, if he’d succeeded, Nick (Joshua Morrow) would’ve died, and Christian, how is Adam’s biological son, would’ve lost the only dad he’s ever known. Even though he realizes what a mistake he made, Adam officially cut ties with his family, leaving is part of the family’s legacy for Connor (Judah Mackey) should the time ever come.

Chelsea is ready to continue with their plans to leave Genoa City, but Adam worries that there’s something seriously wrong with Chelsea because of her frequent headaches and fainting. Chelsea lies to him and tells him it’s no big deal, and he’s ready to pack their bags and leave everything behind. Unfortunately, Chelsea’s lies will catch up with her, destroying all their plans.