Rachel Cook Brings The Heat In Lingerie & Cropped Jacket

Model and content creator Rachel Cook teased her 3 million followers on Instagram with multiple updates on Friday, December 4. However, she may have saved her best share for last as she closed out the evening with a sultry slideshow that found her sporting lacy panties and a cropped jacket that had been left open to reveal a matching bra.

The 25-year-old captioned the post with an inspirational quote, as she wrote at length about the power of the mind and the ability people have to either will themselves into action or prevent themselves from doing anything at all. She further implored her fans to use their minds to create dream lives for themselves.

While a number of replies in the comments section were from fans who had taken her words to heart, a significant portion of those that responded were content to publicly swoon over Cook’s appearance in the sexy spread.

“You are absolutely one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen,” commented one fan. “Truly stunning.”

“Everything about you is fascinating,” wrote another. “Your eyes, your voice, and your mind… #Perfect”

“Literally my all time fav post notification and the BEST freakin’ human being in it,” added a third follower.

“You control my mind with your beauty, babe! It’s so positive,” confessed a fourth devotee.

As of this writing, more than 700 comments had been left in total. Moreover, Cook’s update had racked up almost 90,000 double-taps.

In all three of the uploaded pictures, Cook was shown sitting on the floor with her piercing blue-green eyes locked onto the camera and her back resting against the base of a sofa. Her tanned skin popped in comparison to the couch’s cream-colored upholstery. Meanwhile, her bangs hung over her brow ridge while the rest of her straightened, golden brown mane draped over her neck and shoulders.

The first snap in the series featured the Hunted star touching the neckline of her ribbed, crop-style jacket while she rested her opposite arm on a cushion behind her. The left cup of her bra, which was navy with a lacy black trim, was clearly visible through her open top. Beneath the scanty garment, her bare navel was prominently displayed at the lower edge of the frame. The black laced waistband of her panties was also visible.

Cook had repositioned her hands for the second shot, touching her right temple with her fingertips while her other hand appeared to rest between her slender thighs. Her magenta-hued lips had also curled into a smile that wasn’t present in the other pictures, with some of her upper teeth showing as a result.

She capped off the pictorial with a third photo that was eerily reminiscent of the first entry and equally as enticing. Even more of her perky bustline was visible in the shot.

