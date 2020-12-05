Joe Biden Says Masks, Coronavirus Vaccines Should Not Be Mandatory

President-elect Joe Biden said Friday that neither face masks nor coronavirus vaccines should be mandatory, The Hill reported.

Speaking at a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden argued that Americans should not be required by law to take a vaccine or wear a face covering, but noted that he would encourage everyone to do both.

“I don’t think it should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory. Just like I don’t think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide.”

“I’ll do everything in my power as president of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing and when they do it, demonstrate that it matters,” Biden said.

Biden’s comments come following reports that the first vaccine candidates are about to receive authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Healthcare workers and those at higher risk for serious symptoms will receive the first batch of doses.

Biden recently announced that he will ask Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days in office, although he evidently has no plans to push for a mandate of any kind.

At the press briefing, the president-election said that his team is working with President Donald Trump’s administration, but stressed that Trump officials have withheld key information, which has made the transition process more difficult.

“They’ve clued us in on their planning, on how they plan to distribute the actual vaccine to the states, but there is no detailed plan, that we’ve seen anyway, as to how you get the vaccine out of the container into an injection syringe and into someone’s arm,” Biden said.

Although he believes vaccines should not be mandatory, Biden has said that he would be willing to receive the shot publicly. Three of his predecessors have said the same.

As The Inquisitr reported, former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama have all suggested that they would be willing to take the vaccine before TV cameras, in order to raise awareness about the importance of receiving one and persuade vaccine skeptics.

Steve Parsons - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Polling suggests that most Americans are willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a November Gallup poll, 58 percent of respondents said they would take a vaccine. Sixty-nine percent of Democrats and 49 percent of Republicans answered affirmatively when asked if they would get vaccinated. The same survey found that some are concerned about the rush to create a vaccine, but only a small minority said they are generally skeptical about vaccines.

According to the population data site Worldometers, more than 14 million coronavirus cases have been recorded in the U.S. so far.