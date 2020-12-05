‘Bachelor’ Star Caelynn Miller-Keyes Shows Off Killer Bod In Tiny Black Bikini

Bachelor in Paradise star Caelynn Miller-Keyes is showing off her enviable physique in a series of new Instagram photos. The reality star’s new upload contained three different pictures of her on a Malibu beach. Caelynn wore a tiny black bikini with a sheer white button-down cover-up.

The 25-year-old left her cover-up unbuttoned and hanging off her arms which exposed her toned bod. Caelynns killer abs were on full display as her bronzed torso highlighted all of her muscles. Her long legs looked like they went on for days and were perfectly sunkissed. She had a little bit of sand covering one of her knees, suggesting she had posed down in the sand earlier in the day.

As she walked toward the camera in one of the images, Caelynn smiled widely and held one hand up by her long wavy locks which she wore down. Paired with the tiny swimsuit were two thin gold chain necklaces. One of the pieces had the letters “D” and “C” hanging on them, symbolizing Caeylnn and her Bachelor in Paradise boyfriend Dean Unglert.

In the two other photos in the post, the reality star wore a ribbed bucket hat and ditched her coverup. Caelynn sat on some rocks by the surf and showed off her lengthy limbs. The close-up pic also revealed the influencer was wearing several thin rings across her fingers.

In the caption for the post, Caelynn noted that the photos were taken in Malibu with photographer Taylor Colgate.

The sexy beach pics were quite popular with her 1.4 million followers and brought in over 80,000 likes in just a few hours. Hundreds of comments also racked up in the comments sections where Bachelor Nation fans complimented her on her incredible body and sweet bikini.

“What is the secret to a body like this, asking for a friend?” one user asked.

“Okay but how can we all look that cute in a bucket hat,” another wrote.

“You are absolutely stunningly beautiful,” a third fan said.

“Girl! What is your workout and eating regimen?! Please!!! You’re perfect!” a fourth wrote with several clapping hand emoji.

The hot new pics from the reality show contestant were reminiscent of a post she shared to her timeline back in June. Caeylynn sported the same bikini bottoms for a “June Gloom” photo she posted but had on a slightly different top. The summer upload showed the former pageant queen up close and personal, with the camera just inches away from her abs.