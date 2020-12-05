Georgina Mazzeo Flaunts Her Tempting Physique While Working Out At The Beach

Venezuelan model and influencer Georgina Mazzeo has a knack for posting incredibly alluring video content to her popular Instagram profile. On Friday evening, she further enriched her timeline with a full-motion update that showed her engaged in a full workout routine on a windy, overcast beach.

The 29-year-old’s tempting physique was put in the spotlight throughout the clip as she performed various exercises while sporting form-fitting workout duds. The sports bra and yoga pants she wore excelled in accentuating her most intimate areas while putting her sculpted abs, thighs and arms on full display as well.

In addition to showcasing her gym-honed body, the video served as an advertisement for a popular brand of energy drink, which Mazzeo could be seen sampling throughout.

As translated from Spanish to English via Google, the brunette bombshell’s caption stated that the day had been one of those that found her body asking her to train regardless of whether it was a Friday or a holiday.

The uploaded video began with Mazzeo grinning into the camera as it panned upward and over her body. Her dark hair bounced in the wind as she stood there while her cheery face reflected the light.

Continuing on, there was a cut to footage of Mazzeo sitting on top of a large, beached tree trunk while spreading and contracting her legs, which were held together with a large resistance band. Next, there was a cut to a shot of the model performing multiple stationary jump lunges in front of the same trunk.

That was followed by multiple cuts that featured the advertised beverage. First, a close-up shot of a can was shown, after which viewers were treated to multiple segments showing Mazzeo bringing it to her lips and taking sips. In the midst of that sequence, she was also shown executing a standing single-leg press. The loop point came shortly after one shot of Mazzeo taking a drink in close-up with an inviting smile on her face and another that showed her from a backside view as she walked away.

Throughout the sexy share, Mazzeo’s shapely assets were well-evidenced in her black, patterned activewear.

Fans were clearly enthralled by her appearance in the update, which was viewed nearly 20,000 times in only an hour after going live. They had no qualms about sharing how much they loved what they were seeing, either, as the comments section was filled with positive replies.

“You are the perfect woman,” one commenter claimed.

“Wow, what dedication and discipline,” read a translated reply.

The thread was also littered with a veritable bonanza of heart emoji.

One week earlier, Mazzeo flaunted her incredible cleavage along with her killer physique in a multi-colored, leopard-print bikini.