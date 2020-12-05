Donald Trump Could Be Banned From Twitter After Election Day For Repeated Rules Violations, Report Says

Donald Trump’s days of lodging attacks over Twitter could soon be coming to an end.

The president has used the social media site to share political messages, attack opponents, and sometimes even announce major policy decisions, but he soon may lose the platform entirely. As Forbes reported, Trump could be booted from the site at any point after Joe Biden’s inauguration due to the accumulated warnings and instances of the president using his feed to share misinformation. As the report noted, he has already been slapped with a number of warning labels for sharing false or misleading information, and he will soon lose the protections automatically given to world leaders.

“Trump is currently shielded by Twitter’s ‘World Leaders policy,’ which means the social media company will in most cases choose to leave up a tweet that breaks its rules, a policy established on the principle that most people would like to see what their heads of state are saying,” Forbes reported.

It went on to say that Trump’s immunity from further punishment has allowed him to share unfounded conspiracy theories about the presidential election and misinformation about the coronavirus. If he continues to break the rules after leaving office, he could eventually be banned entirely, the report noted.

A spokesperson for Twitter told Forbes that the site has been operating under “special rules” for Trump, something that his critics have regularly targeted. Many have accused him of violating guidelines against personal, targeted attacks or sharing personal information. He has often lashed out at critics and perceived enemies, ranging from political opponents to teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Trump has sharpened his own attacks on Twitter in recent weeks, repeatedly tweeting messages calling for legal changes that would leave the company open to liability for content posted there. As The Inquisitr noted, one tirade came after the term “Diaper Don” shot to the top of its trending topics for the United States. In a series of tweets posted on Thanksgiving night, Trump accused Twitter of manipulating its trends to focus on negative information and fabricating which items show up in trending topics.

Many users had been using the term “Diaper Don” to mock an incident from earlier in the day, when Trump angrily lashed out at a reporter who asked when he might accept the outcome of the election and acknowledge Biden as president.

Trump and other Republican allies have also accused Twitter and other social media of showing bias against conservatives, claiming that the sites intentionally stifle voices on the right.