Yaslen Clemente Gyrates Her Hips In Tiny Shorts With A Drink Balanced On Her Head

Fitness model Yaslen Clemente displayed an impressive feat of skill in a sexy video update on Friday afternoon, delighting her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The petite beauty shook her hips to a portion of a dance track featuring a rhythmic beat and repetitive lyrics, while also balancing a tall aluminum can on the top of her head. Over 8,000 fans liked the post in the first several hours after it was uploaded.

Yaslen wore a skimpy athletic ensemble that clung to her incredible physique, leaving little to the imagination. The top was a simple white sports bra with spaghetti straps, and the short-shorts where high-cut with a v-shaped waistband the dipped in the center to reveal her navel and chiseled abdominal muscles.

The shorts were printed with wide, horizontal stripes of mismatched patterns in contrasting fluorescent colors, giving them a vintage 80s vibe. The turquoise and bright pink sections perfectly matched the design of the beverage that she held, which was a Bang Energy drink in the Radical Skadattle flavor.

Yaslen’s shoulder-length curls were parted in the center and neatly styled. A significant portion of her blond tresses were still visible, but a rich brunette color had grown in several inches to take their place.

As the video began, Yaslen appeared to have propped her phone on a surface in front of her. The camera was at a slight upward angle, and captured her body from the top of her head down to her mid-thighs.

She flipped her hair off her right shoulder, brought her drink up to her lips to take a long sip, then used both hands to place it on the crown of her head.

The musical beat of “Joro” by Nigerian artist WizKid started as Yaslen let go of the can, and she swayed her hips back and forth while briefly caressing the front of her body with both palms. As the intensity of the song increased, so did the speed and direction of her jaw-dropping gyrations. She kept perfect time during the impressive display of rhythm and muscular control.

As the clip continued, she held her forearms out to her sides, flashed a huge smile at the camera, and lip-synced the words to the song.

The object she balanced appeared not to move the entire time.

Several weeks ago, Yaslen delighted her supporters with another post that showed off lots of her bare skin. As covered by TheInquisitr, she posed without a bra wearing a tiny cropped t-shirt with a cut-out embellishment that exposed most of her stunning cleavage.