Isabella Buscemi Shows Off Killer Curves In Tiny Bikini For Sizzling New Video

Internet sensation Isabella Buscemi updated her Instagram account with a sizzling new video of herself on Friday, December 4, stunning plenty of her 2.3 million followers.

The 22-year-old was recorded poolside on a gorgeous sunny day for the footage, which was paired to the song, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” by Popp Hunna. Isabella situated herself in the center of the frame as she moved through some sexy dance choreography.

She stood with the front of her figure facing the camera and adjusted her locks before caressing her figure and dancing. She then swung her hips and turned around to shake her derriere for the camera. Throughout the clip, she mouthed the song’s lyrics. She also smiled widely as she stared directly into the camera’s lens, giving off both engaged and happy vibes.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was parted in the middle and blown out in loose waves that fell around her back and shoulders. She wore her nails short with a vibrant red polish that stood out against her tanned skin.

The model’s busty assets were on show in a skimpy peach-colored bikini that tied around her neck and back. The garment’s tiny triangle-shaped cups could barely contain her bosom, revealing a massive view of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob.

She teamed the number with a pair of cream-colored thong bottoms that featured high-rise transparent side-straps. The briefs particularly showed off her curvy hips, bodacious backside, and slim midriff.

She accessorized the look with a gold nameplate necklace and a naval piercing.

In the post’s caption, she expressed that she enjoys making TikTok videos for her followers.

The jaw-dropping video instantly garnered a large amount of support from social media users, accumulating more than 20,000 likes and 96,000 plays since going live just two hours ago. Additionally, more than 200 fans vocalized their admiration for Isabella, her bathing suit, and her good looks in the comments section.

“Why are you so sexy though,” one Instagram user wanted to know.

“Perfect! I love you, you are very beautiful,” a second fan added.

“So beautiful so sexy, you are a wonderful dream, love,” a third admirer commented, filling their comment with several pink heart and fire emoji.

“Always beautiful, cute body baby, nice and sexy dance moves,” a fourth individual proclaimed, following their kind words with a string of fire, red heart, and thumbs-up emoji.

The beauty has tantalized her followers with smoking-hot content on several occasions this week. She shared a breathtaking image just yesterday in which she rocked a tiny black crop top and hip-hugging booty shorts. That post has received more than 72,000 likes, so far.