‘The Bachelorette’ Tayshia Adams Slays In A White Bikini As She Flaunts Her Busty Assets & Incredible Figure

The Bachelorette Tayshia Adams was all smiles in her latest Instagram post. The reality television star shared a short video with her 1.2 million followers and they quickly flocked to the comments section to rave over how gorgeous she was.

The 30-year-old stunner wore a straw hat and a white bikini as she embraced a day of bright sunshine. She recorded the clip herself, which meant that it was a fairly cropped look at Tayshia’s fabulous figure.

Tayshia relaxed next to a pool and lush green shrubs and grass could be seen in the background. She smiled as she looked at the camera and recorded, and she even winked at one point.

The reality television star’s brown tresses looked as if they were damp, perhaps from a dip in the pool. She left her hair in loose curls and the locks beautifully framed her face as they tumbled over her shoulder and down her chest.

The hottie wore a couple of gold necklaces and toyed with the brim of her hat as she started recording. She quickly leaned forward and braced herself on one arm as she leaned in close to the camera and flaunted her deep cleavage.

Tayshia wore a white bikini that was the perfect complement to her bronzed skin. The top had eyelet lace detailing and puff sleeves along with a very low scoop neckline that accentuated her busty assets.

Only a hint of her bikini bottoms could be seen in this video. Her taut tummy and shapely upper thighs could be spotted as she videotaped, as could the side ties and a hint of fabric from the bottoms.

The clip was viewed more than 220,000 times during the first few hours after Tayshia had uploaded it. Several hundred comments and almost 50,000 likes signaled that The Bachelorette fans really loved how adorable and sexy Tayshia looked.

“You are so beautiful!!!!! And such a good person too!” one follower praised.

“okay actual queen,” another raved.

“Omg stop, you’re the cutest!!” a third user declared.

“MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN ALIVE!!!!” someone else wrote.

Tayshia was not only stunning in this clip, but she seemed content and bubbly as well. Was that a sign of how happy she is after filming The Bachelorette?

Spoilers from blogger Reality Steve have broken down some of the details regarding how the rest of the season plays out for Tayshia. However, he’s also noted that he doesn’t know for certain where things stand for Tayshia and her final guy right now.

Whether she’s engaged, dating and happy, or single once again, Tayshia appears to be doing well and looking phenomenal.