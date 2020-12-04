Sophie Turner Surprises Her Instagram Followers With A Series Of Intimate Throwback Snaps

Actress Sophie Turner, who most will recognize from her role on Game Of Thrones as Sansa Stark, surprised her 15.2 million Instagram followers with a series of intimate throwback snaps that offered a few glimpses into her life.

In the first slide, she posed beside her husband, singer Joe Jonas. A large cake covered in blue icing and colorful spheres was placed on a table in front of them, and the cake was surrounded by cupcakes. It featured the duo’s last name on the top in large white letters, and they both had aviators with pink lenses perched atop their noses.

Joe stood on the left, all dressed up in a crisp white button-down shirt and a gray suit. His hair was artfully tousled, and his gaze was on something outside of the frame. Sophie wore a daring yet elegant white dress with a tiara atop her straight strawberry blond locks, and she gazed right at the camera in the snap.

The second shot also featured Sophie and Joe standing side by side, in that moment surrounded by large heart-shaped balloons.

The third image in the series starred Sophie as well as a four-legged friend. She was beside what looked like a pool, with neon green and pink lights illuminating the background for an eye-catching effect. She rocked a black long-sleeved crop top and hoop earrings, and her hair cascaded down her back in a sleek style. She had her arms crossed in front of her chest, and a lemur was poised on her upper arm.

The fourth snap gave her audience another glimpse into her long-hidden baby bump. She captured a selfie in which she rocked a pair of animal-print pajama pants, a gold watch, and a loose cropped T-Shirt that placed her belly on full display. Joe stood behind her, resting his chin on Sophie’s shoulder as she took the picture with her cell phone.

For the fifth and final slide, she thrilled her audience with a glimpse into her family life. She sat on what appeared to be a bench with her two brothers alongside her, and the group was all smiles in the sweet image.

Sophie’s audience absolutely loved the update, and the post racked up over 128,300 likes within just 14 minutes, as well as 1,266 comments from her followers.

“I love seeing these kinds of photos. I still can’t believe these two beautiful people had a baby. I’m very happy,” one fan wrote.

“Thank you for the content queen,” another follower commented.

“I’m in love with these pictures,” a third fan remarked, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“The best couple ever,” another added, referring to the pictures that featured Sophie and Joe together.

Back in September 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, Sophie shocked her followers by sharing a snap in which she wore a tiny green bikini while lounging outdoors. The image showed off her baby bump for the first time, and her fans went wild in the comments section.