Danica McKellar, 45, Reveals What Gwen Stefani, 51, Looks Like Up Close After Posing With The Singer

Danica met Gwen on the set of Hallmark show 'Home & Family.'

On Thursday, December 4, The Wonder Years star Danica McKellar delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a photo of herself posing with another ’90s icon known for her ageless beauty.

Danica, 45, was pictured standing beside No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani, 51. In her caption, Danica revealed that the older star looked 25 years younger than her actual age up close. She also wrote that the singer’s sweet personality reminded her of country music legend Dolly Parton.

The two women met and posed for a pic while filming segments for the Hallmark Channel talk show, Home & Family. Danica was there to promote her latest Hallmark holiday movie, Christmas She Wrote, while the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker was there in her capacity as the performer of the feel-good network’s official “Countdown to Christmas” theme song, “Here This Christmas.”

For the occasion, Danica opted to wear a sleeveless black jumpsuit from the clothing brand Laundry by Shelli Segal. The sophisticated number featured a mostly relaxed fit with wide, floor-length legs and an elastic waist that highlighted the petite actress’ tiny midsection. She accessorized her effortlessly chic look with a silver statement necklace designed by LeezaD and a pair of long dangle earrings. Her espresso-colored hair was styled in long, lustrous curls and partially pulled back from her smooth forehead.

As for Gwen, she showed off her signature edgy style. Her outfit included a skirted top that was covered with long cords tied in bows. The upper half of the garment was white with an asymmetrical, one-shoulder neckline, while the lower portion was black with a flared silhouette. She teamed the top with a pair of black flared trousers. She accessorized with diamond earrings and numerous layered necklaces. Her platinum blond hair was pulled back in a bun and styled with a deep side part.

The two entertainers posed on the festive Home & Away set, which was all decked out for the holiday season. There was a decorated tree behind them, along with stacks of wrapped gifts, a fireplace with a stocking hung above it, green garlands adorned with red felt ribbons, and a window with a view of a winter wonderland.

Danica joked that her “fan-girling” made her forget to ask The Voice star what her anti-aging secrets are, but many of her Instagram followers suggested that her own youthful appearance is just as amazing.

“Ummmm…. You both look very young so tell us your secret to youthful glowing skin,” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“Both of you look great for your age!” another admirer remarked.

“You both look 28,” opined a third person.

“Yesssssssss she’s timeless. But look how stoked she is being with YOU! You’re just as timeless as she is!” read a fourth message.