Kiernan Shipka Rocks Glamorous Veil & Wears Nothing Underneath See-Through Lace Top In Bewitching Photo

Kiernan Shipka took to Instagram this week and shared a glamorous snap to commemorate the final season of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina with her 7.1 million followers.

In the snap, the actress, who plays the titular witch, appeared to be on the set at the time. The room was decorated with pentagram symbols and colored in red and orange, similar to the show’s underworld dimension. A man taking a selfie on his phone was also visible in the background.

However, it was the Kripta that captured all of the attention. She stood with her arms folded, gazing into the camera with a casual smile on her face.

Her outfit was a see-through floral lace top that showed off plenty of skin. The attire contained some red roses peppered across the see-through material, and she topped it off with a glamorous veil. She also rocked a pair of shiny silver earrings that complemented her ensemble rather well.

Shipka’s fashion style for the shot also suggested that her character will embrace her position as a ruler of Hell in the upcoming season. The last season saw her stand up to patriarchal demonic forces in order to take ownership of the realm.

In the accompanying caption, Shipka encouraged her fans to check out the trailer for the new instalment of the bewitching show. The snap was also appreciated by her admirers, as over 1.2 million hit the like button and thousands took the time to give her a compliment.

“MY QUEEN, I LOVE SABRINA MORNINGSTAR,” gushed one Instagram user.

“These pics are all I [ever] wanted,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

“Red looks good on ‘Brina,” stated another one of the actress’ many Instagram admirers.

These sentiments were echoed throughout the comments section. Shipka’s fans enjoyed seeing her embrace her dark side and made it clear that they can’t wait to see her in action as the teenage witch again.

Many of Shipka’s fans also used the replies section to plead with Netflix to renew Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. As The Inquisitr previously documented, the streaming platform announced earlier this year that it’s one of several Originals that’s being canceled.

The coming-of-age horror series premiered back in 2018 and instantly drew heaps of critical acclaim. Netflix’s decision to cancel the saga after the next chapter hasn’t been a popular decision, but it’s likely to end on a satisfying note.

The final instalment will hit the streaming service on December 31.