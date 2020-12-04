Joe Biden Says He Would Resign If He Gets Into A Moral Dispute With Kamala Harris

During a Friday appearance on CNN, President-elect Joe Biden claimed he would resign if he and Kamala Harris disagreed on a moral issue, Breitbart reported.

“The thing we are simpatico on our philosophy of government and simpatico on how we want to approach these issues that we’re facing,” he said.

“When we disagree, it will be just like — so far, it’s been just like Barack, and I did. It’s in private. She’ll say I think we should do A, B, C, or D, and I’ll say I like A, don’t like B and C. And like I told Barack [Obama], if I read something where there’s a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign.”

As reported by The Washington Examiner, Harris spotlighted the issues that she and Biden disagreed on during the primary. Notably, she took aim at the former vice president’s work with segregationist senators and his support of bussing. She also expressed support for women who came forward and accused Biden of unwanted touching.

According to Biden, the pair have discussed their views on domestic policy, foreign policy, and intelligence. He used the CNN talk to highlight her background in the Senate Intelligence Committee and claimed that her experience will be relevant to their work in the White House.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Although Breitbart claimed Biden’s resignation comment was a joke, it nevertheless received some pushback. Per Fox News, host Lawrence Jones argued that the CNN interview was an example of why Biden avoided public interviews and appearances for the majority of his presidential campaign. According to Jones, Biden will likely be letting Harris take the reins of the presidency during his term.

The political commentator also criticized Biden’s suggestion that he would fake an illness and said it would be dishonest to the American people. Jones argued that the President-elect should be open about his disagreements in the White House.

Donald Trump and his allies have long speculated that Biden is a placeholder candidate that is intended to make room for Harris’ leadership. As The Inquisitr reported, the president previously suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to use the 25th Amendment to remove Biden and replace him with Harris. The comment came after Lower Chamber Democrats revealed legislation that would create a special commission centered around the 25h amendment and the president’s fitness to serve.

According to Pelosi, the legislation was sparked by Trump’s erratic behavior after his coronavirus diagnosis.