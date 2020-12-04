Halsey Puts On Busty Display In A Frilly Pink Bra While Rocking Colorful Wig In New Snap

The singer switched up her hairstyle yet again in the snap.

Halsey continued her streak of stunning Instagram snaps on Friday, December 4 with a steamy new selfie that added some serious heat to her page.

The 26-year-old sat close to the camera in the double-pic post, angling it so it captured her from her chest-up as she crossed her arms underneath her bust. She tilted her head to the side and pursed her plump lips in a sensual manner as she honed on in the lens with her piercing hazel eyes.

Fans had plenty to swoon over with the smoldering shot, the first of which being Halsey’s updated tresses. After debuting her shaved head to her 22.2 million followers back in October, the “Without Me” songstress switched things up again as she sported what appeared to be a shoulder-length wig that spilled down to her shoulder in gorgeous waves. The hairpiece boasted a myriad of colors, starting with a deep green up by her middle part. It transitioned into locks of blue and two shades of purple and had a few hints of pink and yellow toward the bottom of the style.

The star’s latest hair transformation was certainly enough to turn a few heads, though that was not the only eye-popping element of the photo. Her choice of clothing was also of note, as she sported a look that showed some serious skin.

Halsey likely sent pulses racing as she rocked nothing more than a neon pink bra as she worked the camera. The lingerie boasted a daringly low-cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage, which seemed to have been further enhanced by its push-up cups. They had an intricate lace pattern and a flirty scalopped hem, as well as a dainty satin bow in the middle of them that drew even more attention to the performer’s busty display.

The garment also featured a set of thin spaghetti straps that offered a look at Halsey’s toned and tatted arms.

The Grammy nominee kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a gold necklace with a circular pendant. The jewelry gave the perfect hint of bling to her look, though not enough to take any attention away from her bombshell physique and striking beauty.

Fans quickly took note of the eye-popping update, with thousands flocking to the comments section to compliment the star.

“THE HAIR I’M IN LOVE,” one person wrote.

“This wig is everything,” quipped another fan.

“Stunning wow,” a third follower remarked.

“The hottest woman in the world,” declared a fourth admirer.

The post has also racked up more than 511,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live.