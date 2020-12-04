WWE News: Triple H Says Company Is Open To Working With Other Wrestling Promotions

Triple H sat down with journalists ahead of this weekend’s NXT Takeover: WarGames event and discussed a variety of topics. During the conversation, he talked about the possibility of WWE working with other companies. He said that officials aren’t against the idea.

According to the Hall of Famer, by way of WrestleZone, people have the wrong views about WWE when it comes to these sort of matters. He claimed that some fans and pundits have a “preconceived” notion of how the company operates, but insisted they’re willing to listen to beneficial proposals.

“Are we open to the right business opportunities? Yeah, at any given time we’re open to things. It just depends on what they are and if they’re beneficial to us in the long-term. When I say long-term I don’t mean three months, I mean 10 years. Long-term. That’s how we think. We’re not necessarily worried about minute-by-minutes. Open for business, I think Vince says that a lot and I’ve been around him long enough that if it’s the right thing and meaningful to business, he’s open to anything.”

Triple H’s words indicated that the promotion is looking for partnerships that will produce results for years to come. The company has entered into these types of deals with other wrestling entities in recent years, so the news won’t come as a shock to some fans.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, the sports entertainment corporation acquired EVOLVE earlier this year. The independent promotion previously served as a feeding system for NXT, and in return, they got to host shows with some WWE stars involved.

WWE also works with outside parties for the purposes of getting content on its streaming service. Insane Championship Wrestling, Progress, and other global independent circuits have events available for viewing on the WWE Network, to name a few examples.

However, some of WWE’s practices has led to criticism. As noted by Daily DDT, McMahon’s entity has been accused of monopolizing the industry as opposed to entering into mutually beneficial agreements.

Of course, a counterpoint would be that WWE has brought more exposure to smaller companies and helped them grow as a result. The issue has divided pundits, however, especially in regard to NXT UK overtaking the British wrestling industry.

Triple H’s comments come after the recent news of AEW entering into a partnership with Impact. AEW has revealed that the bridge is down, and they’re willing to collaborate with other parties as well.