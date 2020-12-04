Holly Madison, 40, Flaunts Fantastic Figure In ‘Snow White’-Inspired Outfit

On Friday, December 4, former Playboy model Holly Madison uploaded an Instagram post that showed her wearing an outfit inspired by the titular character from the 1937 animated film Snow White.

In the first image, The Girls Next Door star stood with her legs apart on a grassy area in front of a cottage. She touched her hair and focused her gaze on the photographer with a small smile playing on her lips.

The 40-year-old looked stunning in a low-cut yellow mini dress that showcased her incredible curves and lean legs. She also sported an unbuttoned blue cardigan, a yellow belt, and a pair of blue heels. Holly finished off the look with a black bow headband, a necklace, and a silver watch.

The mother-of-two threw a red apple in the air for the following photo. The final snaps showed her resting her arm on the building, as she crossed her legs. She held on to the apple and lowered her gaze.

In the caption of the post, Holly explained that the location of the casual photo shoot allegedly served as inspiration for “the Seven Dwarfs’ cottage in Disney’s Snow White film.” She also noted that Walt Disney’s “original studio was located right around the corner” from the cottage.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes. Quite a few of Holly’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the television personality, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are amazing I love all of your cosplays!!! [T]hanks for being so inspiring,” wrote one fan, along with both a fire and a pink heart emoji.

“My God you’re so beautiful the yellow dress looks wonderful my sweet,” added a different devotee.

“You look so beautiful,” remarked another admirer, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Ugh always so aesthetically pleasing to look at. I love Holly so much,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Holly is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.

For instance, in October, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skintight black bodysuit. That photo has been liked over 37,000 times since it was shared.