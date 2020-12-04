Abby Dowse Serves Up Stunning Display of Cleavage, Underboob In Blue String Bikini

Aussie influencer and fitness model Abby Dowse is making the most of her country’s summer season while large swaths of the world contend with the crippling cold. With her Instagram update on Friday afternoon, the 31-year-old ignited her timeline with a provocative picture of herself standing poolside in a blue string bikini.

Due to the garment’s incredibly skimpy nature, her toned abs and sculpted thighs combined with a stunning display of cleavage and underboob to effectively entice her 2.6 million followers on the social media service.

Dowse credited Oh Polly Swim for the seductive ensemble in the accompanying caption. She also utilized the space to refer to herself as wild, while maintaining that she possessed a “kind, loving soul.”

Her lastest sexy share proved to be a big hit with her fan base, as admirers double-tapped the snapshot to the tune of nearly 10,000 likes in less than an hour. They further endorsed the upload by bombarding the comments section with hundreds of replies praising her alluring appearance in the picture.

“Looking as hot as the sun,” opined one avid supporter. “Abby you look absolutely stunning as always dear.”

“Those thighs….that stomach….Them curves!” raved a second devotee. What a fine figure of a woman in that bikini! Just gorgeous.”

“Bronze goddess,” added a third follower.

“Wow Abby you look so amazing in blue,” opined a fan of the model’s swim ensemble.

With both hands resting atop her head, Dowse presented her sun-kissed, bikini-clad frame in a medium-wide shot. In the background, palm fronds could be seen extending over a white and glass-paneled wall behind her. Above it, a clear blue sky provided a large splash of color to match her scanty, two-piece swimsuit. To Dowse’s left, a pool could be seen at the edge of the photo frame.

The noted gym rat’s wavy, blond locks flowed out wildly on both sides of her face, blanketing her shoulders, back and bustline in the process. Meanwhile, her pouty lips were slightly parted and her shadowed eyes appeared to be focused directly on the camera’s lens.

Dowse’s bikini top featured parallel rows of thin strings in front that connected her scant breast cups. Her cleavage could be seen clearly beneath them while the undersides of her breasts were similarly exposed as the garment struggled to contain the ample bosom.

Her toned abs and bare navel were prominently shown mid-frame and her slender waist and hips were similarly well-exhibited. She completed the sultry presentation by showing off her taut, muscular thighs with the pose.

As relayed earlier this week by The Inquisitr, Dowse showed off her sculpted figure with an earlier post in which she wore a plunging workout top and tight bottoms.