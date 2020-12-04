Eminem’s Daughter, Hailie Jade, Goes Shopping In High-Heel Boots For Her First Christmas Tree Ever

Social media star Hailie Jade, who first rose to fame as the daughter of the iconic rapper Eminem, stunned her two million Instagram followers after posting a new picture that perfectly conveyed the magic of the December season. The new photo is the second upload this week after Hailie took a long hiatus from social media in which she did not post for nearly seven months.

Unsurprisingly, her fans were overjoyed when the Michigan graduate updated her profile on Monday with a selfie, and the post quickly earned over 182,000 likes in addition to more than 2,500 comments.

“Does the explanation ‘2020’ work for everyone here?” she joked in her caption.

In her most recent shot, the famous daughter wore a fashionable but warm outfit as she visited a Christmas tree farm in honor of the holiday season. Hailie opted for a creamy white top with a crew neckline that was made from a clingy material that flattered her figure. To keep warm, she sported a sheepskin coat with fuzzy cuffs and lapels. The color of the jacket was a pretty warm beige that perfectly completed the bright and airy aesthetics of the shot.

To complete the look, Hailie wore a pair of medium-wash jeans. They featured a mid-rise silhouette that accentuated her physique. For footwear, she wore a pair of dark brown lace-up boots with a chunky high-heel. The tongue of the boot appeared to be covered in sheepskin, mirroring the coat.

Hailie styled her hair into a straight blow-out with a little bit of bounce. Her honey-blond hair cascaded down to her shoulders.

The social media star posed by angling herself sideways to the camera. One hand held onto a red wagon that contained a small pine tree inside. Hailie looked back and smiled at her new seasonal decoration, giving fans a view of her profile.

In the caption for the shot, she confessed that though this was likely to be a weird year, she was nevertheless excited as it was her first time purchasing a Christmas tree.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 77,000 likes and more than 730 comments.

“Lovely! I’m glad to see you enjoying yourself Hailie,” gushed one user, emphasizing the sweet sentiment with a red heart symbol.

“[You’re] so beautiful and so inspiring love how down to earth you are and always wanna make a difference [you’re] amazing and Merry Christmas,” added a second.

“Get yourself a woman who looks at you like Hailie looks at her Christmas tree. Merry Xmas to you and the fam!” joked a third.

“You’re rocking that outfit,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with two fire symbols and the hallelujah hands emoji.

Hailie is not the only celebrity that has recently shown off her holiday decor on Instagram. For example, Kelly Ripa recently stunned followers with her festive display, per The Inquisitr.