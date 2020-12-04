January Jones, 42, Dances In A Black Bra And Open Jacket To Show Off Her Festive Spirit

January Jones is putting on a show for her fans as she gets into the Christmas spirit.

The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a video that showed her sporting an open jacket and black bra as she danced to the Elvis Presley song “Here Comes Santa Claus.” The video was posted to her stories, and Jones later shared a still image showing herself setting up the video. Jones flashed a big smile as she grooved to the popular holiday tune, with both her festive mood and colorful ensemble capturing some viral attention.

As The Daily Mail noted, the clip had her wearing a purple bolero embroidered jacket that was open to show off the black bra and lean physique underneath. She paired the top with a multi-colored mini skirt, wearing her blond hair straight to her shoulders. The revealing outfit showed off her well-toned stomach and lean legs.

The still image post was a big hit with fans, garnering close to 60,000 likes and plenty of compliments for the unique ensemble.

“THIS OUTFIT,” wrote one fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” another wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” added another.

The clip, which appeared to be taken in an open room in front of a pool table and windows that allowed sunlight to stream in, was the latest post from the actress sharing her festive spirit. Jones has used her Instagram feed to help get her followers in the mood for the holidays, and got at it as early as possible. She shared a photo on November 1 that showed her putting up decorations around her home, including a series of Santa Claus figurines around her fireplace mantle.

Jones also seems to love dancing to get into the Christmas spirit. In another short clip shared last month, she wore a 1920s style dress and danced in front of a Christmas tree decorated with multi-color lights, showing off the swinging fringe on her dress.

As The Inquisitr noted, Jones could be leaning in to the holiday season to escape a bit of the quarantine doldrums. In another recent Instagram post, she opened up about her “crazy” quarantine moods, posing in a backyard snap and writing in the caption that she missed her crazy interactions with family.

“I think it may be time my crazy quarantined mood returns.. thoughts?? I sorta miss seeing texts from family and comments asking if I’ve lost it,” she wrote in the image caption.