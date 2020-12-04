WWE Bombshell Dana Brooke Almost Pops Out Of Her Tiny Bikini In Latest Swimming Pool Snap

WWE superstar Dana Brooke recently stunned her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a tantalizing water-based snap that showed off plenty of skin.

In the photo, Brooke lay in a swimming pool with her head tilted back in the water, resulting in her platinum blond hair getting soaked.

She pushed her busty chest in an upward direction and leaned back with her eyes closed and lips parted, showcasing a dreamy expression as she lounged in the water.

The blond bombshell wore a tiny pink and silver bikini that showed off her toned body and an ample amount of cleavage. Brooke’s skin had been exposed to plenty of sunlight too, as she was bronze all over.

While Brooke’s beauty captivated her followers, she was quick to remind them that she’s not one to be messed with. In the accompanying caption, she noted that while she might be beautiful, she has no hesitation punching people when the situation calls for it. Of course, that’s what’s made her a popular WWE star in recent years.

The snap went down a treat with Brooke’s followers. Over 53,000 of her admirers hit the like button, and some of them also took the time to leave her a compliment and share their admiration for the stunner in the comments section.

One of the most impressed fans was Ulysses Diaz, the combat sports fighter who’s currently dating the superstar.

“I’m the MOST BLESSED man on earth,” he wrote via his Instagram account, capping the comment off with a prayer emoji to drive his point home further.

“Oh good, I got in early, the Internet hasn’t broken yet,” gushed a second Instagram user.

Another Instagrammer showed his approval in a big way by hailing Brooke as his “goddess.”

These sentiments were prominent throughout the replies. Some of Brooke’s peers, such as Mickie James, also made an appearance to send good vibes to the Monday Night Raw standout.

James is one of many WWE alumni who finds Brooke easy on the eyes. As The Inquisitr recently documented, she engaged in some flirty behavior with Dave Bautista last year as well.

As The Inquisitr article pointed out, she went on a date with the legendary wrestler and current Hollywood A-lister. However, they were unable to keep seeing each other due to their hectic work commitments.

Brooke did claim that she and “The Animal” are still good friends. It remains to be seen if he hopes they could be more after seeing her latest upload.