‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Rey Charges That Adam Set Billy Up In Shooting

New The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that although Rey arrested Billy, he believes that Adam likely set up the man. However, not everybody in Genoa City agrees with the detective’s assessment of the situation. Head writer and co-executive producer recently told Soap Opera Digest about the upcoming storyline.

Rey (Jordi Vilausos) stops by to see Adam (mark Grossman) and informs him that he arrested Billy (Jason Thompson) in Chance’s (Donny Boaz) shooting. The bullet was meant for Adam. There’s just one problem, though. Rey doesn’t believe Billy is the person who pulled the trigger. The evidence that pointed at Billy seems all a bit too neat. It reeks of a setup to Rey.

Adam listens as Rey explains his theory that the actual shooter is still on the lamb because Adam himself made it out to look like Billy tried to shoot him. Unknown to both men, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) overhears their conversation.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

“Chelsea knows from personal experience that Billy is capable of anything when it comes to getting revenge against Adam. Chelsea’s decisions are based on her own personal experiences with Billy, so she doesn’t take much stock in Rey’s theory,” Griffith said.

Chelsea believes that Billy very well could have been the person behind the shooting. However, he could also be a convenient scapegoat for her because everybody in the town knows that he has a vendetta against Adam. While he’s been slightly better recently, it hasn’t been that long ago since he ruthlessly printed an exposé on all of Adam’s crimes. All those facts also make him an easy person to target for whoever the real shooter is.

What’s even more suspicious is that Chelsea has some motive herself at the time, given that Adam had her kidnapped and she’d recently escaped. Plus, with her headaches, it’s possible she did it without even consciously realizing it. Stranger things have happened. Whoever stole Billy’s gun during the break-in at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) is also likely in on the whole thing.

Billy maintains that he is innocent, and he has Lily (Christel Khalil) in his corner fighting for him. Lily ends up putting herself in danger when she accuses Victor (Eric Braeden) of being the one who set things up to make the younger Abbott take the fall for shooting Chance. Although Victor also insists he’s innocent, there is certainly something fishy about the whole thing, and it’s likely the real shooter is still at large.