‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Franco’s Looking For Help As His Health Crisis Gets More Complicated

The week of December 7 will bring some significant action related to Franco Baldwin on General Hospital. Spoilers detail that he will be anxious to figure out what was happening with the voice he heard in his head and this could shake things up in some big ways.

Franco made it through the surgery he needed after being injured in the Floating Rib explosion. The surgeon was even able to remove some of the tumor that had returned, but that didn’t mean he was entirely out of the woods.

Shortly after he regained consciousness, Franco heard Peter’s voice in his head demanding that he wanted “this” to happen “now.”

General Hospital teasers suggest that Franco won’t wait long to try to figure out what this meant. According to SheKnows Soaps, he will reach out to Dr. Kevin Collins during Monday’s show. He’ll hope that Kevin can give him some advice, and that seems to signal that Franco will be open about what happened.

The sneak peek for Monday’s episode showed that this conversation might get interrupted though. As Kevin visits with Franco in his room at General Hospital, Scott will come rushing in. Scott will see Kevin and insist he won’t be letting the doctor mess with his son’s brain again.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Will Franco explain to his father why he asked for Kevin’s help? General Hospital spoilers indicate that he will apparently open up to Elizabeth about this, even if he tries to protect Scott from worrying.

He initially hid the truth about his tumor returning from Elizabeth. Before long, he came clean, and he may realize that it’s best to tell her about this new development. Liz may not really understand what it means, but she’ll surely want to help her husband.

Just what does it mean that he heard Peter’s voice? Some General Hospital viewers speculated that the combination of the tumor, head injury, and surgery might prompt Drew’s memories to return to Franco’s brain.

If that is the case, that surely brings trouble for Peter. He’s gone to great lengths to keep Maxie, Anna, and others from learning the truth about his wretched past. However, Franco accessing Drew’s memories again would blow that all apart.

As General Hospital fans know, Peter’s got Dante coming after him too. Dante thinks he’s on a mission from the WSB, but it’s really Liesl orchestrating this. Spoilers indicate that Dante will be working on moving forward with this mission on Monday.

What’s really going on with Franco hearing Peter say what he did? When will Peter be exposed? General Hospital teasers hint that answers are coming, and it seems this may all play out relatively soon.