Canadian Bombshell Francesca Farago Goes Nude Under Soft Pink Robe

Netflix star Francesca Farago is spicing up her Instagram timeline with a sexy new snap. The Too Hot To Handle contestant shared a new photo to her feed on December 4 where she rocked nothing but a pink robe.

In the pic, Francesca posed on a four-post bed with her fluffy white dog in hand. The model wore a soft pink bathrobe by Le Olive which was adorned with her name on the back in silk thread. The robe was left slightly open which exposed Francesca’s large cleavage and was only closed just around her waist. Her long legs stuck out from underneath the garb which looked perfectly bronzed as she crossed them.

The 27-year-old wore her long dark locks down and straight which landed right at her bustline. She paired the look with two necklaces, one of which was tight around her neck and another that hung low with a dangly pendant. In another photo that she shared with the series, Francesca slid the robe off her shoulder exposing a little bit more skin to her 4.7 million followers. She sat atop a furry blanket that matched her cute pup’s fur.

Francesca highlighted the personal detail on the back of the garb in two of the photos, and let her followers know they could also get their names stitched on their own pieces, which she prompted them to buy.

Francesca’s followers loved the post and showered it with double taps. In just a few hours the upload raked in over 130,000 likes and hundreds of comments. The comments section filled up with a plethora of emoji which included the flame and heart-eyed smiley face. Others spelled out their sweet sentiments and let the reality star know just how great she looked.

“I love you so much Francesca,” one fan wrote.

“You look so stunning in everything,” a second added.

“You are so gorgeous i wish I looked like you,” a third follower said.

The Canadian bombshell also hopped into the comments section to encourage users to purchase the cozy piece using her own promo code. She also responded to some of her fans by adding a red heart emoji to their compliments.

Fans of the model have been following her for months since she became famous overnight after appearing on the hit Netflix dating show. Her admirers fawn over her revealing looks on a regular basis, as Francesca generally only posts photos of herself showing off a whole lot of skin. She recently posted a photo that was too revealing and Instagram had to take it down. She talked about the mishap in the caption of another bikini shot, which can be seen here.