Model Jessica Wilde Flaunts Incredible Physique In Racy Cut-Out Lace Bra

Instagram model Jessica Wilde took to her social media account on Friday with a sultry snap that thrilled her 911,000 followers. The tattooed beauty wore a lingerie set with an unusual design that exposed lots of skin, and made a joke in the caption about whether she enjoys being the center of attention.

Over 8,400 fans hit the “like” button in the first hour after the post was uploaded.

Jessica posed standing, and the camera captured her from the waist up. She thrust her hips to one side, threw her head back, and placed her right hand against her hair. She closed her eyes and let her lips part seductively. The position resembled that of a classic pin-up girl.

Bright light spilled over Jessica from above, beautifully accentuating her curvaceous breasts and taut abdominal muscles. The outside corners of the image were shadowed with an oval vignette filter, which further accentuated the spotlight effect and placed all of the focus on the model.

She wore an underwire bra with striking cut-out details that revealed most of her ample assets. The garment was made from a black floral lace edged in shimmering turquoise satin.

A pair of straps connected to the center of the underwire and ran from between her cleavage up over her decolletage in a “v” shape. Those straps were echoed by a second set that curved across the swell of her bust and comprised the top of the cups, which featured small triangular sections of fabric that had been strategically pieced together.

Jessica stood in a corner against white walls with a dark paneled wainscoting on the lower half. The wall directly behind her was blank, so as not to detract from the view of her stunning figure, but the wall near which the photographer stood was lined with art. The pieces were indistinguishable due to the angle of the camera, but were housed in elegant wooden frames – one oval, the other two rectangular.

Jessica’s Instagram supporters couldn’t get enough of the snap, and flooded the comments section with praise for her appearance.

“You drop my jaw every time! Stunning!!!!” one fan gushed.

“The spotlight loves you,” a second person confirmed, referring to her caption.

“Beautiful as always babe,” a third person declared.

Just a few weeks ago, The Inquisitr covered a post in which Jessica opted to go topless and wore a scintillating shawl necklace with elaborate beading. She partially covered her bare breasts with her arms in the pair of beauty shots, which have racked up over 31,000 likes to date.