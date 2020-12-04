Lexi Wood Stuns In Tiny Red Bikini While Playing In The Snow

Fashion model Lexi Wood left thousands of her 1 million Instagram followers stunned on Friday, December 4, when she posted some gorgeous new snapshots of herself.

The 22-year-old Canadian bombshell was photographed while playing in the snow for the three-photo slideshow. Lexi situated herself in the center of each frame as she alternated between a number of playful poses.

In the first image, she laid out on the snow-covered ground with her knees bent and one foot in the air. She was tugging on her bottoms as she smiled widely. She directed her soft gaze into the camera’s lens, emitting a sweet vibe. She raised her right foot up to the camera’s lens in the second photo as she puckered up her lips and winked. The third shot showed her in a more demure light, as she crossed her legs at the ankle and smiled once more.

Lexi’s ash blond hair was parted in the middle and pulled back into a tight bun — a hairstyle that added some sophistication to her overall appearance.

She flaunted her amazing figure in a scanty red bikini. Her top featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and tiny triangular cups that revealed just a hint of cleavage. Her matching bottoms were not as visible in the photos, but looked to also feature a skimpy cut. The high-rise side strings tied around her waist, highlighting her hips and drawing the eye to her slim core.

Lexi finished the look with a red, cropped, puffer jacket. She also rocked black fur snow-boots that went halfway up her shins.

In the post’s caption, she indicated that she was in her native country, Canada.

The jaw-dropping series looked to be a big hit with Lexi’s following as it amassed more than 14,000 likes in just 25 minutes after going live. More than 100 admirers also quickly commented under the post to relay their kind thoughts on the model, her form, her looks, and her choice of attire.

“The best, most beautiful girl,” one individual asserted, following their sentiment with a number of red heart, rose, and heart-eye emoji.

“You are so gorgeous, I can not,” a second Instagram user proclaimed, filling their comment with fire and sparkle symbols.

“Oh my hotness, I love you,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Girl you are so perfect, but are you not freezing,” a fourth fan joked, adding several laughing-face emoji.

The stunner is no stranger to sharing eye-catching content with her fans on social media. A few months ago, she shared some snapshots of herself in a minuscule black bikini top and denim shorts as she held up a large power tool.