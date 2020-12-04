‘Sports Illustrated’ Covergirl Josephine Skriver Shows Off Her Bikini Body On A Luxury Yacht

Sports Illustrated covergirl Josephine Skriver stunned her 6.2 million Instagram followers after posting a new photo where she showed off her enviable physique while fooling around on a luxurious yacht.

For the occasion, Skriver opted for a bikini set in a chic black color that highlighted the model’s sun-kissed skin. The top was a classic triangle silhouette with a deep plunging neckline that showed off her collarbone and décolletage. Thick straps wrapped around her back and tied behind her neck to form a traditional halter style. A gold ring in the center of the bust added a fun detail.

Showing off her trim torso, Skriver coupled the bikini top with a pair of brief-style bottoms. They were a mid-rise cut with side straps that wrapped around her hips in a way that accentuated her hourglass figure.

For the final touch, Skriver opted for a black bucket hat with a yellow frowning face in the center of the garment that helped protect her eyes from the bright sun.

The Danish model styled her hair into two thick pigtail braids, adding a sweet and feminine touch to the look. She posed by standing at the bow of a luxurious yacht. She brought her arms up as if to balance herself and crossed one leg in front of the other in a position that accentuated her curves. While performing the maneuver, she looked down and smiled to show off her pure joy.

In the background was a stunning view of crystal blue waters and a nearly cloudless sky. Picturesque rock formations emerged from the water in a visage that was straight out of a travel magazine.

In the caption for the photo, the Sports Illustrated covergirl confessed that her three most-used emoji included the see-no-evil monkey, the hallelujah hands symbol, and the crying face.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 133,000 likes and around 380 comments.

“I love to see you happy,” gushed one user, emphasizing the sentiment with two pink hearts.

“You surprise me every day with your incredible beauty,” gushed a second.

“That bikini looks amazing on you,” raved a second.

“Everything about this picture is perfect. The outfit, the setting, the pose. And you are perfect. Just always beautiful and sweet. Seeing your pictures always brightens up my day,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with three red hearts and a kissing face emoji.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that the model has stunned in swimwear. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Skriver dropped jaws late last month after modeling a colorful orange bikini set.