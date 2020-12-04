Shocking ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Reveal Chelsea Suffers A Life-Changing Medical Problem

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea suffers a life-changing medical problem that will leave her and Adam stunned. The good news is, the issue will end up strengthening the couple’s bond. Y&R co-executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith recently previewed the storyline to Soap Opera Digest.

Now that Adam (Mark Grossman) is out of the facility after being there for 72 hours, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is eager to move forward with their previous plans to relocate closer to Connor (Judah Mackey) and leave the drama of Genoa City behind. She is ready to resume the relationship they had before it got twisted due to what she overheard him say about Sharon (Sharon Case) to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).

Adam is also still willing to move away, but he’s concerned at the frequency of his fiance’s headaches. He puts the brakes on things and asks her to get checked out by a physician before making any major changes.

“Chelsea has been so preoccupied with Adam’s issues that she hasn’t paid enough attention to the warning signs that something’s wrong. Chelsea is convinced that whatever’s wrong is minor and will go away win time. Besides, she fears if they stay in town, Adam will be sucked into the Newman family drama again, which will ruin their chances for a fresh start,” Griffth said.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Chelsea doesn’t think she’s suffering anything too serious. She’s unwilling to slow down their move because she doesn’t believe they’ll be okay if they stick around and get involved in everything with Adam’s family again. Plus, she desperately misses Connor, and having to deal with a medical problem means she won’t see her son as soon as she’d hoped.

Instead of telling the truth, Chelsea lies to Adam and tells him that her doctor diagnosed her with low blood pressure and prescribed a low salt diet. It seems like he buys her fib, but then when she’s out of the room, Chelsea’s doctor calls, and Adam answers. Unfortunately, the phonecall reveals that Chelsea wasn’t telling him the truth about her health concerns. The doctor gives him an update, and she has some serious problems to address. The headaches aren’t just from stress.

“Chelsea and Adam’s world is rocked with the diagnosis of what’s really wrong with her, and it’s life-changing news. Chelsea and Adam’s bond is always stronger when they take on an opponent together, and this time will be no different. Hopefully, time will be on their side,” teased the scribe.

It seems like their hopes of getting away from their current life will be put on hold as she ends up fighting for hers.