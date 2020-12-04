Demi Jones Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In Black Swimsuit

Television personality Demi Jones has been in Dubia the past few days, and she seems to be having the time of her life. On Friday, she kicked off the weekend with an Instagram update that saw her rocking a black swimsuit that put her fabulous figure on display.

Demi’s bathing suit featured a low-cut neckline that flashed her cleavage. The number also had high-cut legs and ruched seams on the sides that were held together with drawstrings. The strings were tied into bows and the ends dangled down her bare thighs. The suit also had three thick gold chains that draped over her lower abdomen. She completed her look with a sheer black coverup, which she wore loosely around her elbows.

Demi’s long brunette locks were pulled into a ponytail on the top of her head, and she sported a pale pink polish on her long fingernails.

The popular influencer kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing just a couple of rings and a pair of sunglasses on her head.

For the snapshot, Demi posed on a boat. According to the post’s geotag, she was in the Dubai Marina. The background was lined with dozens of skyscrapers, and a bit of water was visible around the boat.

Demi faced the lens and held her ponytail in her hand while she looked away from the camera. She stood with one hip cocked to the side and one leg in front of the other, showing off her curvy hips and toned thighs.

In the caption, she left a playful remark.

The pose received a lot of love from Demi’s followers, with more than 14,000 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

“Pefect [sic] skin tone, beautiful outfit, lovely makup [sec], cute body, stunning hair style, hot attitude AND all of the above,” gushed one admirer.

“Wow u look absolutely beautiful and u can pull anything off whatever u wear,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“U am just absolutely beautiful and just so perfect in everyway [sic], it’s just unreal @demijones1 x,” a third fan wrote.

“WOW, Just getting more Stunning by the Picture,” a fourth comment read.

Demi showed off a little more skin in a separate post she shared earlier this month. In it, she wore a white bikini with irregular spots all over it. The update included more than one picture that saw her flaunting her curves on a beach while she appeared to enjoy the sunshine on her skin.