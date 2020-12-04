‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Star Charisma Carpenter, 50, Flaunts Legs & Cleavage In One-Piece Lingerie Bodysuit

Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Charisma Carpenter, 50, took to Instagram this week and shared a stunning throwback photo with her followers.

In the snap, the brunette beauty put on a leggy display as she stood in front of a mirror to capture a full body shot. She appeared to be in a luxury hotel room at the time, as the image was taken while she was on her travels.

Carpenter wore a black one-piece bodysuit that accentuated her enviable sun-kissed legs and cleavage. The attire featured long sleeves, though it left little to the imagination everywhere else. A ring sparkled on one of her fingers as she held her phone in the same hand.

Carpenter also shared a selection of other photos afterward. They included her doing interviews, holding a baby and hanging out with other Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars. The actress was in a nostalgic mood, presumably due to the pandemic preventing her from globetrotting this year.

In the accompanying caption, Carpenter revealed that she misses being able to travel. She also noted that the images were taken in London back in 2017. The brunette bombshell seemed to be at a convention in one of the snaps, as she sat on a stage with a microphone in her hand.

Carpenter’s fans were delighted with the uploads as well, especially the one in which she wore very little. As of this writing, the pictures have gained over 15,000 likes, with many fans also taking the time to leave her a compliment in the comments section.

“You don’t look a day over the last episode of Buffy,” wrote one Instagram follower.

“I dream of meeting you in France,” gushed another Instagrammer, emphasizing their compliment with fire emojis.

“Not gonna lie. Had to zoom in on that first pic,” wrote a third Instagram user.

Some of Carpenter’s admirers also referred to her as “Cordelia Chase,” which was her name in the vampire shows that made her a household name. Unsurprisingly, they want to see her reprise the role in future.

The opportunity to play Cordelia again could also be on the cards. As The Inquisitr previously documented, David Boreanaz recently revealed that there have been discussions about reviving Angel.

Carpenter’s character is arguably more synonymous with Angel than the show it spun off from. It remains to be seen if the series will make a comeback, but there’s no denying that viewers would love to see it return.