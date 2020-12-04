Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Legs In Shiny Pants For A Watch Party, But Some Fans Don’t Like Her Look

Carrie's facial accessory wasn't a big hit with all of her Instagram followers.

On Thursday, December 3, Carrie Underwood took to Instagram to show off the stylish outfit that she wore to a socially distanced premiere party for her HBO Max Christmas special, My Gift. She received an outpouring of praise from many of her 10 million followers, but a number of her fans complained about the country singer’s choice to get masked up for the occasion.

The “Drinking Alone” songstress posed inside a spacious building where large blue stickers had been placed on the floor to remind patrons to keep their distance from one another. She stood directly on top of one of them.

Carrie kept it casual in an outfit comprised of pieces from her own line of athleisure apparel, CALIA by Carrie Underwood. She still managed to flaunt her famously toned legs by opting for a pair of skintight black leggings with a subtle shine. She teamed her sporty bottoms with a long pink shirt, but the only part of the garment that was visible was a hip-hugging strip of the bottom. This is because she wore the top beneath an ivory pullover. The warm sweater featured a relaxed fit and a feathery texture that gave it a cozy look. She rocked it with the elasticized cuffed sleeves pushed up above her elbows.

Carrie continued the athletic theme with a pair of solid black sneakers that complemented the square purse slung over her right shoulder. Her lustrous blond hair was styled with a deep side part and blown out so that it was sleek and straight.

She struck a sassy pose by placing her left hand on her hip and lifting up the heel of her corresponding foot. Her eyes were crinkled a bit as if she were smiling, but the lower half of her face was covered by a cloth floral-print mask. The protective accessory’s pattern included the same three colors featured in her outfit.

Carrie’s photo earned over 158,000 likes, but her choice to wear a facial covering divided her followers.

“Take that silly mask off,” read a message left by one critic.

“Don’t cover up that beautiful face!” commented another fan.

“She needs to take it off looks stupid,” wrote a third person.

However, others praised the musician for trying to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by masking up.

“Thank you @carrieunderwood for wearing a mask to protect you, your family and others! Just one of the many things that make a phenomenal person!” commented one admirer.

When commenting on Carrie’s HBO holiday special, fans were less divided — an overwhelming majority of the remarks about My Gift were positive.

As reported by The Inquisitr, the country music icon gave them another early Christmas present when she performed a moving rendition of “O Holy Night” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.