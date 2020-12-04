Leanna Bartlett Slays In A Shimmering White Mini Dress & Thigh-High Boots

Instagram model and influencer Leanna Bartlett dazzled many of her 3.2 million followers with a sizzling look in her latest update shared Friday, December 4. The Ukraine-born beauty poured her incredible figure into a shimmering white mini dress that hugged her curves, posing seductively with her thighs apart and one hand on her waist.

The dress was crafted out of a cozy fabric that fit her like a glove, clinging to her hips and tummy and accentuating her lean yet curvaceous physique. Although the number featured a jewel neckline that hid her décolletage nearly entirely, it fit tightly enough across the chest to emphasize her voluptuous assets. Leanna appeared to be braless under the snug garment, which had drop-shoulder sleeves that showed off her toned arms. The item also boasted a revealing hemline that bared her chiseled pins.

The 35-year-old paired the dress with brown suede boots that reached her thighs. She added a few accessories to finish off the hot look, rocking a dainty gold bracelet on one wrist and a chunky, double set on the other.

The smokeshow shared two photos of the tantalizing ensemble, which portrayed her standing in front of what looked like an open balcony door. The stunner raised her hand to her head in the first snap, pulling her long, blond tresses to the front. Her locks were styled in wavy curls that covered half of her face, cascading over her chest. The sultry pose gave fans a peek at her beaming smile, drawing attention to her chiseled cheekbone.

Leanna showed off her beautiful facial features in more detail in the second picture, turning her head to the side and gazing down at her legs as she parted her lips in a provocative expression. Both snaps were cropped at the knee, teasing her long, lean legs and keeping the focus on her hourglass frame.

The babe was photographed in a modern interior, which was flooded by a warm, diffuse light that gave prominence to her brilliant outfit and curvaceous silhouette. A closed door was visible in the blurred background, along with a glimpse of a beige, cushioned couch and a set of white blinds that suggested the camera was positioned outside the window.

The update didn’t fail to captivate fans’ attention, reeling in more than 4,460 likes in just 56 minutes. Plenty of Leanna’s supporters took to the comments section to compliment the smoking-hot outfit, leaving her 110-plus messages.

“Wow! [You’re] looking amazing,” gushed one person.

“You look mesmerizing,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“Such a gorgeous woman,” remarked a third Instagrammer.

“You are so dreamy darling,” said a fourth follower.