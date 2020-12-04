Sarah Harris Flaunts Booty In White Lace Negligee To Celebrate Her Birthday

Sarah Harris left little to the imagination as she celebrated her birthday in a barely there outfit on Instagram. The curvaceous model showed some skin in a skimpy lingerie piece that emphasized her jaw dropping physique.

In the revealing pic, Sarah let it all hang out in a white lace negligee. The garment fit tightly around her busty chest and included slim straps that showed off her gym-honed arms and shoulders.

The teddy wrapped snugly around her tiny waist as well. It featured thong bottoms that put her perfectly round booty in the spotlight. Her thick thighs were also on full display in the photo. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger and a thick gold bracelet around her wrist.

Sarah posed in front of a pale pink background with her backside facing the camera for the shot. She had her back arched and her legs apart. She placed one arm at her side and held some pink balloons in her hand. Her other hand came up to brush against her chest as she looked over her shoulder with a flirty smirk on her lips.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the middle. The long locks were styled in bouncy curls that cascaded down her back and spilled over one shoulder.

In the caption of the post, Sarah revealed that she was planning to spam her account in honor of her big day. She geotagged her location as New Zealand.

Sarah’s over 2.1 million followers wasted no time giving the post some love by clicking the “like” button nearly 20,000 times within the first day after it was published to her account. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 420 remarks during that time.

“When your birthday is pink perfect,” one follower wrote.

“Love that smile and tush,” another stated.

“Booty and Balloon,” gushed a third social media user.

“You just keeping getting better with age my dear. You look lovely and I hope that you have a wonderful day, year, and life. You deserve it all,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flashing some skin in her online pics. She’s become known for flaunting her pert posterior, long, lean legs, toned abs, and more in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she wore a bright red lingerie set with white trim and a set of black heels. To date, that post has racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 300 comments.