Hunter McGrady Rocks Skintight ‘Winter White’ Athletic Set That Flaunts Her Voluptuous Figure

Curvaceous model Hunter McGrady thrilled her 707,000 Instagram followers with a cozy and sexy snap, in which she rocked an athletic ensemble while spending some time in a cozy living room area. She stretched out on a cream-colored couch with several festive throw pillows scattered around, as well as a tiny dog, Stella, laying on top of one of the pillows.

Hunter wore a set from Kate Hudson’s athletic gear brand Fabletics, whose Instagram page she tagged in the caption. She identified herself as an ambassador for the brand as well.

She wore a basic tank with a low-cut scooped neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. The fabric stretched over her ample assets, highlighting her hourglass shape. Thin straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her arms and shoulders bare, and she had her hands between her legs as her forearms rested on her inner thighs.

Hunter paired the tank, which was a cream color that looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin, with matching leggings that likewise clung to her voluptuous lower body. The bottoms were a slightly cropped length that ended a few inches above her ankles.

She kept the rest of the look simple, adding minimal accessories to finish off the outfit. Around one wrist she had a few delicate bracelets, and she had a ring on the ring finger of her opposite hand. She was barefoot, and had one foot on the textured rug beneath the couch and the other resting on the couch itself.

The wooden table to her left featured some seasonal decor, including a silver nutcracker figurine with a white pillar candle coming out of the top of his hat, and some white Christmas trees. A flocked pencil tree was visible in the corner, and the natural sunlight streamed in through the windows around her, illuminating the space and offering a gorgeous view of her surroundings.

Hunter pursed her lips and had her eyes closed as she blew a kiss to the camera in the snap, and her audience couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 9,500 likes within just two hours, including a like from fellow buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss.

“Ahhh looks so comfy,” one fan wrote, loving the set.

“I see her peeping over the pillow, so cute! Great looking outfit! Thanks for sharing!” another follower commented, referencing Hunter’s dog, Stella.

“Gorgeous,” a third fan remarked simply.

“Queen status,” yet another added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hunter shared another sexy seasonal snap in which she posed next to a Christmas tree decked out with red ornaments. Hunter wore a one-shoulder green bodycon dress that clung to every inch of her curvaceous figure, and mentioned in the caption that the garment was from her own fashion label, All Worthy.