‘DWTS’ Judge Derek Hough Channels His Inner ‘Ross Geller’ As He Poses In Tight Black Leather Pants

The pro dancer rocked a look from a famous 'Friends' episode.

Derek Hough channeled his inner Ross Geller in a new Instagram share.

The 35-year-old Dancing with the Stars judge posted a new pic to his social media page as he got decked out in a suede jacket, button-up shirt, and tight black leather pants. The popular pro dancer also sported a closely cropped beard as he posed outdoors looking part cowboy, part rock star for the shot.

In the caption to his photo, Derek joked that he got his pants from Ross Geller, the character played by David Schwimmer on the hit NBC sitcom Friends.

Friends fans know that in the Season 5 episode, “The One with All the Resolutions,” Ross wore a pair of leather pants on a date with a new girl (Elizabeth Hornswoggle), but they were so hot and tight, he couldn’t get them back on after pulling them down in the bathroom to cool off. He ended up calling Joey (Matt LeBlanc) for advice before rubbing baby powder and lotion all over his legs in an attempt to help the pants slide up, but it didn’t work. Ross then screamed at Joey to tell him he still couldn’t get his pants back up and — even worse — the lotion and powder made a “paste.” Joey then suggested Ross try to make “paste pants.”

Derek’s reference didn’t go unnoticed by Friends fans. His post received thousands of likes from his 2.8 million followers as they reacted to his TV-inspired look in the comments section.

“They look much better on you!!” one fan told the six-time mirrorball champion of his bottoms.

“Omg! Didn’t you learn from his experience!!!????” another fan joked.

While some warned the Emmy-winning choreographer not to take his pants down, others chimed in with lines from the famous episode.

“They’re not comin’ on man! ” one fan wrote.

“‘The lotion and the powder have made a paste.’ I still cry at this scene,” another added.

Other commenters told Derek he just needs a mix of baby powder and lotion, and he will be good to go.

Many other followers rewarded Derek’s Ross-like look with heart and fire emoji as they give it their full approval.

Derek’s Ross-inspired leather trousers aren’t the only fancy pants he has worn this week. The popular pro dancer kicked off the week by wearing bright red pants with suspenders for his performance with his longtime love Hayley Erbert on ABC’s Disney Holiday Singalong special.