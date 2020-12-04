Brit Manuela Showcases Fit Figure In Tiny Panties And Matching Top

Fitness guru Brit Manuela captured the attention of her 1.2 million Instagram users on Friday, December 4, when she shared some sizzling new snapshots of herself in a tiny ensemble.

The 26-year-old internet sensation was snapped inside a kitchen in New York City, per the post’s geotag. The two-slide series displayed her striking two sultry poses that showed her figure from different perspectives.

In the first image, she stood with the front of her figure facing the camera as she cocked one hip slightly. She placed her left hand on the island’s countertop and her right hand on her right thigh. She emitted an unbothered, yet sexy energy as she pouted and looked away from the camera.

Brit posed from her left side in the second photo as she propped her derriere out to emphasize her curves. She placed both hands on the island’s countertop as she leaned back into them. She pouted once again, but this time, she directed her strong glance toward the camera’s lens.

Her long, dark hair was parted slightly off-center and styled in loose waves that fell around her back and shoulders. She wore her nails short with a light pink polish.

She showed off her bosom in a black camisole top with two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The skintight garment was designed with a plunging neckline that gave way to a view of cleavage. The cropped number also flaunted her chiseled midriff as it reached just below her chest. She combined the top with a black pair of high-rise panties that accented her curvy hips and toned booty.

In the caption, she shared some sage words with her followers.

The smoking-hot slideshow received a great deal of support from social media users, amassing more than 21,000 likes in just one hour after going live. Nearly 200 fans also commented under the post to express their adoration for the model’s stunning looks and undergarments.

“The most beautiful model in the world,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Ahhhh body goals and mind goals,” a second fan chimed in, filling their comment with a string of heart-eye symbols.

“BODDDD, you are so beautiful,” a third admirer gushed, inundating their sentence with a number of crying-face emoji.

“You are amazing, you always look so beautiful,” a fourth individual asserted.

The beauty has taken to Instagram to share a number of jaw-dropping posts with fans this week. On December 3, she posted several photos of herself in scanty maroon-colored lingerie that highlighted her insane curves yet again.