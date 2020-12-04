Bri Teresi Shows Off Her Incredible Body In Low-Cut Top & Miniskirt

Model Bri Teresi does not seem to have a problem showing off her incredible figure on social media. On Friday, she kicked off the weekend with a sizzling snapshot that saw her flaunting her cleavage and long legs while striking a sexy pose.

The photo was a monochromatic shot, and it showed Bri wearing what appeared to be a white shirt covered with polka dots. The top featured a low-cut sweetheart neckline that showcased her cleavage. It fit her torso snugly, and it had puffy short sleeves. She paired the shirt with a miniskirt that featured a side slit. She completed her look with a pair of sandals with chunky heels.

According to the geotag, the picture shoot took place in Beverly Hills, California. A small table sat to one side of the couch and a door was visible along one wall.

A male model appeared in the picture with Bri. He sported a white shirt tucked into a pair of dark slacks. He was seated on a sofa with his arms resting casually on the furniture. While leaning his head on his hand, he gazed at the lens with a serious expression on his face.

Bri placed one foot on the sofa next to the man’s thigh. The buckle on her shoe was undone. She leaned over and ran her hands on her calf while she wore a pouty expression. The pose made her voluptuous cleavage a focal point of the image. The sexy curve of her hip was also hard to miss, and her bare thighs were also prominent.

In the caption, she tagged the male model as well as the photographer.

Bri’s admirers seemed to be thrilled with the picture, and many took a moment to rave over her long pins.

“God those perfect long never ending legs,” one follower added with two heart-eye smiley face emoji.

“Wow this photo shows off your gorgeous legs very well!” a second fan commented.

Other Instagram users complimented her style and good looks.

“Absolutely stunning woman,” a third comment read.

“Ur style really slays,” a fourth fan wrote, adding a pink heart emoji.

Earlier this week, Bri shared a flirty snap that saw her flaunting her booty in a tennis skirt. The blond beauty arched her back and bent over a tennis net to pick up a ball, putting all of her amazing curves — including her toned pins — on display.