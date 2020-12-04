Chantel Zales Slays In Cute Monokini While Posing With Her Puppy

Chantel Zales opted for a sexy and sweet look in her most recent Instagram update on Friday afternoon. The voluptuous model flaunted all of her enviable curves, much to the delight of her 3.9 million followers.

In the stunning pics, Chantel looked hotter than ever while sporting a cut monokini. The top featured a sweetheart neckline that did little to hide her busty chest. The low-cut swimwear included thin straps that fastened behind her neck and showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

The bottoms featured a yellow, blue, and pink striped pattern. They fit high over her curvaceous hips and hugged her slim waist while emphasizing her muscular thighs. It also included a daring cutout the showed off her flat tummy and toned abs. She accessorized the look with multiple chains around her neck.

In the first photo, Chantel stood with her hip pushed out. She had one hand resting at her side and held her fluffy, white puppy in her other hand. In the second shot, the model looked lovingly at the dog, who was attached to a pink leash.

In the background of the photos, a sunlit sky and some rippling water could be seen. A large rock formation was also visible behind Chantel. In the caption, she revealed that she was sad to have to leave her furry friend while traveling.

Her long, blond hair was worn in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Chantel’s followers immediately began to share their love for the photos. The pics garnered more than 4,900 likes within the first hour after it was published to her timeline. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 170 remarks during that time.

“You are a goddess,” one follower stated.

“You’re so beautiful,” declared another.

“Looking absolutely beautiful Chantel. Such a cute pet,” a third comment read.

“Lord you’re so unbelievably gorgeous so sweet and you’re puppy is so adorable!” a fourth user wrote.

The model never seems to be shy when it comes to flaunting her hourglass figure in barely there outfits. She’s often seen rocking body-baring ensembles that catch the interest of her fans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chantel recently drew attention while sporting an insanely tiny black lace lingerie set as she sat on her knees and snapped the mirror selfie. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 38,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.