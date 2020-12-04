Nastia Liukin Sizzles & Shows Off Her Sculpted Figure In A Tight Workout Ensemble

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin surprised her 1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a selfie captured in what appeared to be a gym space. She took a selfie in a circular mirror that was positioned on the floor, with several neutral leather medicine balls visible around her. A leather bench with some equipment on it could be spotted in the background, and there was even more equipment to her left, as well as a large floor-to-ceiling mirror.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Nastia’s bold ensemble and toned figure. She wore a red sleeveless crop top that placed her slender arms on full display, and she held her cell phone in one hand while her other hand rested on the ground beneath her. The crop top had a high neckline that kept her chest covered, and the fabric draped over her assets without clinging too tightly. The garment ended a few inches below her breasts, leaving several inches of her sculpted stomach exposed.

She paired the abdomen-baring top with high-waisted leggings that appeared to have been crafted from a ribbed material. The fabric hugged her toned legs, and the bottoms extended nearly all the way to her ankle. They had a snug fit throughout, and allowed Nastia to showcase her svelte figure.

She had a pair of subtle earrings in, and her blond locks were swept back in a low ponytail that kept her hair out of her stunning features. She added another punch of visual interest with her choice of footwear, as she opted for a gold glittering pair of sneakers with thick white soles.

Nastia posed casually for the shot, and paired the selfie with a caption discussing her workout routine and a particular app that she enjoys using. Her fans loved the share, and the post racked up over 2,400 likes within just one hour of going live. It also received 26 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Sensational,” one fan wrote, captivated by the shot.

“Goals,” another follower chimed in.

“Great picture of a very beautiful lady!!!” a third fan remarked.

“What a gorgeous gym,” yet another commented, loving the space that Nastia was doing her workout in.

Nastia often shares glimpses into her fitness routine with her followers on Instagram. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a picture in which she rocked a black leotard and had her hair pulled back in a low bun. She was in the midst of a yoga pose, with one leg planted and the other raised above her head.